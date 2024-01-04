Doji Marker Point

This indicator shows the levels and signal dots of the Doji pattern.

The indicator allows traders to easily determine possible location of a price rebound.

Doji is a candlestick with Open and Close price equal, or almost equal.

It should also have shadows of approximately the same size on both sides.

Doji denotes the balance between buyers and sellers, or the absence of major players, or level testing. This pattern can mean both a reversal and a continuation of the trend.


Indicator Parameters

  • Icon code - character code, default: 159.
  • Indent - indent from the candlestick or bar, default: 10.
  • Style line - enable levels and set their type, default: Ray.
  • Color level - color of levels or segments, default: Red.
  • Width level - level width, default: 1.
  • Style level - level style, default: Solid.
  • Length ray - segment length, default: 35.
  • Bars - the number of candlesticks to display the levels in history, default: 1500.

Note: the indicator is suitable both for trading on М1, М5, М15, М30, and on the higher timeframes.

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5 (5)
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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