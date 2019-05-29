Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123

5

Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user.


The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on MT4 for filter of MACD and Heiken Ashi Bars to base alerts from.
This is a Multi Time Frame and Multi-Currency Trend DashBoard, which has three (3) User selected time frames to monitor. All the pairs are displayed from the Markets Watch-list of your MT4 Trading Software with maximum asset display input settings. The Dash-Board Values Displayed are based on the last three (3) selected timeframe Heiken Ashi Bars for buy or sell signals. With the selection of three (3) timeframes to monitor, there are added confirmations to the buy and sell signals, these filters are the indicators of Moving average-selectable types.
The DashBoard give alerts to assist in traders who trade the 123 Pattern, scalping, which in essence alerts when the trend has either changed or resumed. User Chooses Timeframes.

Note Well: When One chooses to use this system only choose the pairs that you trade, since the dashboard will display everything found on the Market's Watch list. 
Customizable Inputs:Input Section: 
  • Max Pair Showed-The pairs are determined by the assets found in the market watchlist Pairs per row-Refers to the number of assets listed by row 
  • Timeframe: User Selectable  TF 1-Fast Moving average periods  TF 2- Medium Term Timeframe TF 3- Slow 
  • Timeframe Moving average Type
  • Moving Average Period
  • Ma method: 1. Exponential Moving Average 2. Smoothed Moving Average 3. Simple Moving Average 4. Weighted Moving Average
  • Use alert:True/False
  • Up color-Bullish bar color Down Color- Bearish Bar colour 
  • Background Color-Background color of dashboard Information
  • Milliseconds Timer- for trade signals refresh rate 
  • Font- Font type displayed on the dashboard 
  • Space after PairName-The spacing between pairs and information produced 
  • Space Between Signal-Spacing between signals in word and other pairs
  • Table Size-Width and depth 
  • Font Size-Font size of the information on the dashboard 
  • Location: Where the dashboard will be situated Adjustment for Dashboard from left to right, up and down the price chart area
It is good if user has a system in place already, this just a helping aid but can be a fused into any system for good entry signal.
 
Reviews 1
JAM T
990
JAM T 2021.02.12 09:34 
 

wow very powerful and precise congratulations for the work done by the author

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4.43 (7)
Indicators
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4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Starting Price for first 10 purchases is $100, Next Price will be $200. This Expert Advisor   Trades 28 Currency symbols    simultaneously , we recommend using this bot alone. Attach the bot to 1 chart and its best to use a virtual private server (VPS) so that you will not lose any potential opportunities to enter positions. Operation:   This bot looks for quick ins and out in the markets and wait until next day to enter on closed assets. It aims to close each trade set on each pair once and no
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Strength Trading Expert Advisor
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This Unique Expert Advisor calculates the strength of 28 various currencies according to the percentage change in a day from the opening of the candle. This calculation is done seen as decimals. If some currency is found to be very strong or very weak, the system will check the difference between both. If the calculations work to be more than the value provided in the input's parameters, it will open a trade with that pair and set take profit as given by the user.  There are several other settin
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Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
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JAM T 2021.02.12 09:34 
 

wow very powerful and precise congratulations for the work done by the author

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