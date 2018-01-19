TBP All in One

All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified.

Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window).

The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at the bottom of the properties window). The top left corner of the chart contains information on the name of the pattern, its number(s) in the book, the list of applied parameters and a note about the appearance of the arrow: "bar-0, do not disappear" - the arrow appears on the current bar and does not disappear afterwards; "bar-0, can disappear, wait new bar" - the arrow appears on the current bar and may disappear, wait for the new bar. With default parameters, some patterns are not recognized. Therefore, certain parameters have the recommended value specified in brackets, at which the arrows are most likely to appear.





All external parameters