All Market Channels
- Indicators
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Irina CherkashinaI have been actively trading, including with the help of my own expert advisors, on financial markets since April 2012. In addition to trading with my own money, I work as a technical analyst in a mutual fund. In my free time, I like to go to live music concerts, travel, and hang out with friends.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The All Market Channels indicator from ProfRobotrading automatically builds and displays all formed trading channels on the screen. This indicator is very convenient for trading on all existing channel strategies and is applicable to all instruments and timeframes.
Look at the screenshot - it will tell you more :)
More information is available on our website ProfRoboTrading.