Kapitalsecure

The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10)

Next price: 600$


KAPITAL SECURE EA   : Is a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts.

LIVE Signals:

Time Frame: M5
Base Currency Pairs: EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY
Additional Currency Pairs: CRYPTO

Input parameters

  • Equity For read: This is the value in % that the EA will adjust each lot taken, the higher this value, the lower the risk that the EA will take.
  • True/False Indicators Without – This is the next update where we will use the feature of some indicators to minimize risk.
  • Dynamic Level value pairs: This is the parameter that most minimizes the risk since it is based on the internal arbitration of the EA that it makes to modify in
  • Separations For Calculations: The greater the separation, the risk is reduced.
  • Compound: uses the compound interest function.
  • 700000 per 70K – If you use a percentage account, it is a benchmark for increasing or decreasing risk
  • Crypto = Fasle Forex = True: (Do not use mixed pairs of cryptocurrencies and forex, the EA will not work properly.
  • Close by Commissions: This is a closing mode but it only works with accounts created under our IB, it is to reduce the risk, based on the commissions returned by the broker.
  • Min Loss, Min StopLoss and Multi Stops (-1000000) – These are the parameters you will use in reference to Close for commissions.
  • Close Same Pair: Activation of the arbitration mode, if you deactivate it only 1 pair can be executed.
  • Close All Positions Equity % – Close all trades when the account percentage is -x% referring to how you started
  • Same configuration for all = false: this is a way to simplify when arbitration is canceled it calls all peers to use the same configuration
  • Draw Information: Obtain detailed information of the value that the Broker will pay based on its lots, this only works for accounts affiliated with us.
  • Close losing positions: Close "individual" positions of each pair, based on written money loss, this parameter is based on $ or € depending on the type of currency you have in your account.
  • Instruments to operate: Maximum 20.
  • Lot Start Pair: Initial lot based on the % previously chosen.
  • Separation of Operations: Initial separation of the main operations.
  • Last Position Hedging: Fuzzy Logic in Peer-to-Peer Lot Movement
  • Lot Multiplier: Hedging
  • Close above $ : Equity close (arbitrage)

After buying EA, be sure to write me in private messages, I will add you to a private group, I will send you additional files and detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer to install  the advisor.

 I will show and teach you how to use it.

AD SETTINGS:

  • You can run all pairs from a single chart using OneChartSetup (M5 timeframe only)
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
  • Wear only the recommended pairs.

EA TESTS:

  • Use the MT5 tester's multi-currency mode to simultaneously test the EA on all recommended pairs.
    Watch the video to see an example     
  • "Use real ticks for better accuracy"
  • Test only on the M5 time frame
  • Long-term testing of 5-10 years is recommended to show the stability of the EA during various market conditions.


Recommended input parameters (LOW RISK):

  • EURCHF,GBPNZD,AUDNZD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY,GBPAUD,EURCAD,EURUSD,EURJPY

Minimum balance $1000
Recommended leverage 1:50 or more

This setting is used by   LiveSignal

MT4 Version:    KapitalSecure MT4

PS: Advisor buyers have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the field "     comments     ".




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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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