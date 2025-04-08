Matematiks

Matematiks

The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the expense of MinProfit, especially if you use rebait programs to return the spread.

Additionally, the EA has a filter for MA, but I usually disable it. The easiest way to understand the work of an expert Advisor is to put it in a tester with visualization and look at its work at a low speed. I think even a beginner will not be difficult to do.

Parameters

  • TF-timeframe of candlesticks to determine the direction of the trend, set in minutes 1 5 15 30 60 240 ...
  • MinStep-the minimum step between orders (in terminals with 5 and 3 digit quotes increases by 10 times)
  • Lot-lot if=0 then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of free funds at risk %
  • risk-percentage of free funds
  • K_Martin-multiplication of subsequent lots (you can set 1 to disable the lot increase and not load the Deposit)
  • Magic - unique order number of this expert Advisor
  • DrawInfo-displaying information on the screen
  • slippage - slippage
  • MinProfit - minimum profit in points for closing all averaging orders
  • Set2 - if true, then place a pair of orders at once without a signal, if false, then wait for the candle to close above / below the previous one
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
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5 (1)
Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
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Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
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Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
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