Matematiks
- Experts
-
Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Matematiks
The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the expense of MinProfit, especially if you use rebait programs to return the spread.
Additionally, the EA has a filter for MA, but I usually disable it. The easiest way to understand the work of an expert Advisor is to put it in a tester with visualization and look at its work at a low speed. I think even a beginner will not be difficult to do.
Parameters
- TF-timeframe of candlesticks to determine the direction of the trend, set in minutes 1 5 15 30 60 240 ...
- MinStep-the minimum step between orders (in terminals with 5 and 3 digit quotes increases by 10 times)
- Lot-lot if=0 then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of free funds at risk %
- risk-percentage of free funds
- K_Martin-multiplication of subsequent lots (you can set 1 to disable the lot increase and not load the Deposit)
- Magic - unique order number of this expert Advisor
- DrawInfo-displaying information on the screen
- slippage - slippage
- MinProfit - minimum profit in points for closing all averaging orders
- Set2 - if true, then place a pair of orders at once without a signal, if false, then wait for the candle to close above / below the previous one