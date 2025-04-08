Matematiks





The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the expense of MinProfit, especially if you use rebait programs to return the spread.





Additionally, the EA has a filter for MA, but I usually disable it. The easiest way to understand the work of an expert Advisor is to put it in a tester with visualization and look at its work at a low speed. I think even a beginner will not be difficult to do.





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