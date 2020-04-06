News 21

The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators.

The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement.

Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop.

If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged.


Parameters:


  • Lot = 0.1;
  • LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in pips)
  • TimeSet = 10; speed measurement time (sec) 10-60
  • StopLoss = 400; StopLoss (0-disabled)
  • K_Lite = 2.0; Averaging coefficient (0- disabled)
  • TakeProfit = 500; TakeProfit (0-disabled)
  • TrailingStop = 0, Trailing stop, (trailing length) if 0, then there is no trailing
  • TrailingStart = 1, Start of trailing in points
  • Trailingstop = 50; The step of the trawl
  • NoLoss = 0, Transfer to breakeven, if 0, then there is no transfer to breakeven
  • MinProfitNoLoss = 0; Minimum profit when transferring to a loss
  • OrdersMax = 2; Maximum number of open positions
