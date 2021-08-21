The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing.





Expert Advisor settings, description:

(Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade.

Magic is a unique number of open trades.

Volume - the trading volume of the initial transaction.

A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient-the choice of the action sign between the lot and the coefficient by which this lot will be increased.

In case of a loss, the transfer of transactions to the next trading day – if the current position was closed with a loss, when this parameter is enabled, the next position will open on the next trading day.

The coefficient by which the previous order lot is multiplied or added-the choice of the value of the coefficient itself.

The percentage difference between closed unprofitable trades and an open profitable trade-setting the percentage difference between unprofitably closed orders and an open profitable order.





P. S-anyone who needs to add any functions to this Expert Advisor with subsequent publication in the market, write:) Have a good profit, friends.