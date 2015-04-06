The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money.







The principle behind its strategy:

All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.e. closing an order or orders in profit). It’s up to you to decide whether it is good or not. Personally, I watch the Expert Advisor’s trading during my spare time. If I have my spare time to connect to a VPS server frequently and look at the market situation, I disable the indicators and let the Expert Advisor accumulate a larger volume. If I don’t have an opportunity to look at my account balance during a week or a longer time, I enable a pair of indicators to control actions performed by the Expert Advisor.

Important:

If you enable all the indicators, the process of “settlement” may go on for years. So, test the Expert Advisor in a Strategy Tester before you enable the indicators and make a decision about how much indicators you need and what timeframes you should use for them. (When running the Expert Advisor for the first time, all indicators will be enabled so that you cannot set orders by mistake.)