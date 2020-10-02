Bancomat MT4

4

Bancomat

 

The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be left as they are. Or, if you want to set the closing at a given value of the total profit or with an increase in the equity of the entire account.

https://youtu.be/mxpfp03jsjk

The cross on the left side of the table is the disconnection of the currency pair from trading. If you want to completely stop the EA, then click all the crosses and wait for the EA to close all open positions. Further, he will not open new deals. When you click on the profit button, the advisor will offer to close the currently available profit for this pair.

The two right columns are the profit for the current day and the total profit since the EA was launched. In the right information window, the advisor informs you what actions it performs.

The advisor works on both MT5 and MT4, but unfortunately it is impossible to test the MT4 version in the tester and for this reason it is not in the market, but you can get it for free after purchasing the MT5 advisor, for this, after the purchase, contact the PM.


Parameters:

  • WindSize = 1.2; - the size of the table cells for better display on the screen. You can set the value higher if the text does not fit into the column.
  • Plus_font_size = 0; - Font size. 0- standard size 1 - 2 3 4 ... the font will be larger
  • AlertON - enable or disable alerts that inform about opening and closing positions. (information in the window about positions will be in any case)
  • endMailInfo - send message to email
  • Lot - order volume. I recommend betting 0.01 with a deposit of less than 500 usd. For cent accounts and other deposit currencies, you need to select a lot. You can do it with optimization or simple testing.
  • K_Correlation_Open - the minimum correlation coefficient at which positions can be opened. I recommend setting it 0.7-0.9. It does not make sense to set it more than 1, since the correlation cannot be more than 100%.
  • MinProfitClose - minimum profit for closing positions. If you trade in large volumes, then bet it 10-50 usd so that positions on the reverse delta are not closed at a loss. When trading with lot 0.01, you can set it = 0.
  • quityCloseProfit - closing by% equity gain. Let's say it costs 1% - the advisor will open and close positions, and when the equity grows by 1%, then all current positions will be closed, including those that are unprofitable for the entire account.
  • SumProfitClose - the total profit of all open positions at which they are closed. You can leave 0 as the advisor for each pair carries out its automatic calculation and closes the pairs separately. But it can be useful in cases when a large number of transactions are open at the same time.
  • LossClose - total loss at which the advisor will close all positions. Indicated in the deposit currency (you need to put a negative number, for example - 1000 USD)
  • ProfitClosePercent - Profit trailing rollback in% If set to 0, the EA will immediately close positions upon reaching the calculated profit. If you put, for example, 50%, then the adviser will trail the profit at the level of 50% until it closes the deal on the rollback of this profit.
  • MaxOrders - the maximum possible number of open positions for each pair. (not for all pairs together, but for each pair) I recommend not to allow more than 3 openings.


Reviews 5
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
1321
Andrei Prokhorov 2021.01.11 15:26 
 

Арендовал в прошлом году советника очень доволен результатом! По принципу работы советник доказал что при оптимально подобранным валютным парам, предварительно протестировав можно сказать что какие-то валютные пары дают большую просадку какие то наоборот минимальную просадку. И как показала практика что у каких то пар корреляция более устойчивая у каких то она может меняться вплоть до противоположной, то есть обратной корреляции. По параметрам можно подобрать оптимальные решения для размера депозита, естественно при небольшом депозите следует соблюдать лоты, шаг доливки и количество открываемых ордеров. По разным валютным парам разные параметры. Но торгуя на реале я понял что если никуда не спешить и присматриваться можно извлекать стабильную хотя и не гиперкосмическую прибыль) Но очень хороший плюс к депозиту. И насколько еще возможен потенциал это надо тестировать, торговать, анализировать. В целом очень хороший продукт, у меня сложилось положительное впечатление, учитывая что сама стратегия подразумевает минимизацию рисков я бы его рекомендовал бы другим. Сам на сегодняшней день продлил аренду на целый год, потому что 3 месяцев было достаточно понять,что есть смысл с ним работать. 5 баллов из 5 автору. Желаю Владимиру и дальше совершенствовать продукт, чтобы мы как пользователи были довольны результатом торговли)))

00nerf2
39
00nerf2 2020.12.08 18:41 
 

really a great expert advisor, I started operations on November 16th and achieved profits of 7% in two weeks of operations with the minimum configurations ... I recommend placing conservative lots that there and manages to make really low and pleasant dd ... and Vladimir responds quickly to doubts

smirnovdg
1940
smirnovdg 2020.11.13 17:17 
 

Арендовал недавно данного советника на три месяца. Очень доволен логикой, встроенной внутрь данного алгоритма и результатами торгво. Буду обязательно приобретать его по истечению срока аренды. Автор очень оперативен в ответах и отзывчив. 5 баллов.

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Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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5 (1)
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Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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Советник имеет несколько режимов торговли. Режимы открытия позиций и отложенных ордеров. Открытие позиций через заданный шаг. После прохождения ценой заданного расстояния 1 шаг вверх — продает, 1 шаг вниз — покупает. Таким образом, появляется сеть, которую Вы закрываете руками с помощью кнопок советника или отдаете прибыль на усмотрение самого советника, нажав кнопки автоторговли. Открытие сети отложенных ордеров Ордера открываются в зависимости от настроек. Можно задавать любые сочетания из buy
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The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps i
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Vladimir Khlystov
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The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
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Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
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Vladimir Khlystov
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Experts
The EA has the same trading principle as   SMARTHEDGE . We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below. In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (
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Vladimir Khlystov
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Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
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Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
RUL simple virtual lock MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
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Olivier Cerf
359
Olivier Cerf 2022.08.10 18:57 
 

No support, no results, hasardous grid system !

If you have valid settings for each currency pair, you can share them here. They will be useful to everyone. Thanks.

Update review: 21.10.22: Definitively stopped ! Always losses

Vladimir Khlystov
40328
Reply from developer Vladimir Khlystov 2022.08.10 19:36
what kind of support do you need? write to me in telegram @mqlcmillion and we'll figure out what you're doing wrong. there is no grid here, there is a re-entry at a more favorable rate. Figure out the settings and everything will work out for you
Nikoletta Kokova
145
Nikoletta Kokova 2021.04.13 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Khlystov
40328
Reply from developer Vladimir Khlystov 2022.08.10 19:37
Спасибо за высокую оценку. Подписывайтесь на канал обновлений в телеграм чтобы получать оперативно новые версии
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
1321
Andrei Prokhorov 2021.01.11 15:26 
 

Арендовал в прошлом году советника очень доволен результатом! По принципу работы советник доказал что при оптимально подобранным валютным парам, предварительно протестировав можно сказать что какие-то валютные пары дают большую просадку какие то наоборот минимальную просадку. И как показала практика что у каких то пар корреляция более устойчивая у каких то она может меняться вплоть до противоположной, то есть обратной корреляции. По параметрам можно подобрать оптимальные решения для размера депозита, естественно при небольшом депозите следует соблюдать лоты, шаг доливки и количество открываемых ордеров. По разным валютным парам разные параметры. Но торгуя на реале я понял что если никуда не спешить и присматриваться можно извлекать стабильную хотя и не гиперкосмическую прибыль) Но очень хороший плюс к депозиту. И насколько еще возможен потенциал это надо тестировать, торговать, анализировать. В целом очень хороший продукт, у меня сложилось положительное впечатление, учитывая что сама стратегия подразумевает минимизацию рисков я бы его рекомендовал бы другим. Сам на сегодняшней день продлил аренду на целый год, потому что 3 месяцев было достаточно понять,что есть смысл с ним работать. 5 баллов из 5 автору. Желаю Владимиру и дальше совершенствовать продукт, чтобы мы как пользователи были довольны результатом торговли)))

00nerf2
39
00nerf2 2020.12.08 18:41 
 

really a great expert advisor, I started operations on November 16th and achieved profits of 7% in two weeks of operations with the minimum configurations ... I recommend placing conservative lots that there and manages to make really low and pleasant dd ... and Vladimir responds quickly to doubts

smirnovdg
1940
smirnovdg 2020.11.13 17:17 
 

Арендовал недавно данного советника на три месяца. Очень доволен логикой, встроенной внутрь данного алгоритма и результатами торгво. Буду обязательно приобретать его по истечению срока аренды. Автор очень оперативен в ответах и отзывчив. 5 баллов.

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