Bancomat MT4
- Experts
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Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 47.1
- Updated: 8 June 2021
- Activations: 10
Bancomat
The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be left as they are. Or, if you want to set the closing at a given value of the total profit or with an increase in the equity of the entire account.
https://youtu.be/mxpfp03jsjk
The cross on the left side of the table is the disconnection of the currency pair from trading. If you want to completely stop the EA, then click all the crosses and wait for the EA to close all open positions. Further, he will not open new deals. When you click on the profit button, the advisor will offer to close the currently available profit for this pair.
The two right columns are the profit for the current day and the total profit since the EA was launched. In the right information window, the advisor informs you what actions it performs.
The advisor works on both MT5 and MT4, but unfortunately it is impossible to test the MT4 version in the tester and for this reason it is not in the market, but you can get it for free after purchasing the MT5 advisor, for this, after the purchase, contact the PM.
Parameters:
- WindSize = 1.2; - the size of the table cells for better display on the screen. You can set the value higher if the text does not fit into the column.
- Plus_font_size = 0; - Font size. 0- standard size 1 - 2 3 4 ... the font will be larger
- AlertON - enable or disable alerts that inform about opening and closing positions. (information in the window about positions will be in any case)
- endMailInfo - send message to email
- Lot - order volume. I recommend betting 0.01 with a deposit of less than 500 usd. For cent accounts and other deposit currencies, you need to select a lot. You can do it with optimization or simple testing.
- K_Correlation_Open - the minimum correlation coefficient at which positions can be opened. I recommend setting it 0.7-0.9. It does not make sense to set it more than 1, since the correlation cannot be more than 100%.
- MinProfitClose - minimum profit for closing positions. If you trade in large volumes, then bet it 10-50 usd so that positions on the reverse delta are not closed at a loss. When trading with lot 0.01, you can set it = 0.
- quityCloseProfit - closing by% equity gain. Let's say it costs 1% - the advisor will open and close positions, and when the equity grows by 1%, then all current positions will be closed, including those that are unprofitable for the entire account.
- SumProfitClose - the total profit of all open positions at which they are closed. You can leave 0 as the advisor for each pair carries out its automatic calculation and closes the pairs separately. But it can be useful in cases when a large number of transactions are open at the same time.
- LossClose - total loss at which the advisor will close all positions. Indicated in the deposit currency (you need to put a negative number, for example - 1000 USD)
- ProfitClosePercent - Profit trailing rollback in% If set to 0, the EA will immediately close positions upon reaching the calculated profit. If you put, for example, 50%, then the adviser will trail the profit at the level of 50% until it closes the deal on the rollback of this profit.
- MaxOrders - the maximum possible number of open positions for each pair. (not for all pairs together, but for each pair) I recommend not to allow more than 3 openings.
Арендовал в прошлом году советника очень доволен результатом! По принципу работы советник доказал что при оптимально подобранным валютным парам, предварительно протестировав можно сказать что какие-то валютные пары дают большую просадку какие то наоборот минимальную просадку. И как показала практика что у каких то пар корреляция более устойчивая у каких то она может меняться вплоть до противоположной, то есть обратной корреляции. По параметрам можно подобрать оптимальные решения для размера депозита, естественно при небольшом депозите следует соблюдать лоты, шаг доливки и количество открываемых ордеров. По разным валютным парам разные параметры. Но торгуя на реале я понял что если никуда не спешить и присматриваться можно извлекать стабильную хотя и не гиперкосмическую прибыль) Но очень хороший плюс к депозиту. И насколько еще возможен потенциал это надо тестировать, торговать, анализировать. В целом очень хороший продукт, у меня сложилось положительное впечатление, учитывая что сама стратегия подразумевает минимизацию рисков я бы его рекомендовал бы другим. Сам на сегодняшней день продлил аренду на целый год, потому что 3 месяцев было достаточно понять,что есть смысл с ним работать. 5 баллов из 5 автору. Желаю Владимиру и дальше совершенствовать продукт, чтобы мы как пользователи были довольны результатом торговли)))