Bancomat MT4

The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be left as they are. Or, if you want to set the closing at a given value of the total profit or with an increase in the equity of the entire account.

https://youtu.be/mxpfp03jsjk

The cross on the left side of the table is the disconnection of the currency pair from trading. If you want to completely stop the EA, then click all the crosses and wait for the EA to close all open positions. Further, he will not open new deals. When you click on the profit button, the advisor will offer to close the currently available profit for this pair.

The two right columns are the profit for the current day and the total profit since the EA was launched. In the right information window, the advisor informs you what actions it performs.

The advisor works on both MT5 and MT4, but unfortunately it is impossible to test the MT4 version in the tester and for this reason it is not in the market, but you can get it for free after purchasing the MT5 advisor, for this, after the purchase, contact the PM.





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