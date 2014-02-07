Hourglass

The Expert Advisor places orders with a decreasing lot and step in the direction of the trend and with an increasing lot and step in the counter-trend direction. It sets Take Profit for every direction to avoid breakeven of the entire series. The farthest order in the direction of the trend is closed with a farthest counter-order so as to get the positive total, thus pulling the entire network to the price without letting it expand.

Parameters

  • Lot - if equal to 0, the lot will be calculated as a percentage of free margin using risk %.
  • risk - percentage of free margin.
  • Takeprofit - Take Profit.
  • K_Takeprofit - ratio of Take Profit size increase depending on the imbalance of the lot sum. For example, if the sum of buy lots = 10, while the sum of sell lots = 5, the Take Profit value of the sell series is multiplied by 2, whereas the Take Profit value of the buy series is divided by 2.
  • ProfitClosePercent - percentage of profit on the deposit, whereby the entire network will be closed (disabled if 0).
  • CloseBy - to close the farthest order by the farthest counter-order.
  • Step_Trend - step for opening orders in the direction of the trend.
  • Step_CounterTrend - step for opening orders against the trend.
  • K_Step_Trend - coefficient of distance increase between averaging orders in the trend direction.
  • K_Step_CounterTrend - coefficient of distance increase between averaging orders against the trend.
  • K_Lot_Trend - coefficient of lot change in the direction of the trend.
  • K_Lot_CounterTrend - coefficient of lot change in the counter-trend direction.
  • MaxOrders_Trend - maximum number of orders in the direction of the trend.
  • MaxOrders_CounterTrend - maximum number of orders in the counter-trend direction.
  • slippage - permissible price slippage when placing orders.
  • Magic  - unique order number.
WallStreets
19
WallStreets 2021.06.03 22:49 
 

2 июня очень хорошо шла торговля, получилось 25% за день в основном на золоте. а на следующий день пошел тренд вниз, советник почему-то открывал только увеличивающиеся в два раза сделки против тренда и не локировал совсем. ждал до последнего, думал может он такой умный, что будет чудо. нет не случилось. начал закрывать минуса, потерял 60 процентов депозита. у партнера сегодня на фунте, австралийце и евро такая же ерунда произошла, но более печальная - минус 90% депозита. поставил риск 5% и максимальное количество сделок по 5 вверх и вниз. активировал снова по золоту, и опять тоже самое, при движении вниз открывает BUY с увеличением лота. выключил. по австралийцу и евро тоже самое, пока оставил в работе. может как-то это устраняется в настройках пока не знаю. и не понятно сколько активаций советника я сделал, нет отображения. всем профита

