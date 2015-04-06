The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes.





Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes.





If necessary, you can enable the transfer function to breakeven when a certain configurable profit level in points is reached.





trailing. The EA provides the ability to set any trailing stop.





Money management. The Expert Advisor has a choice between fixed and floating lots (depending on the deposit%).





visualization. When opening and closing a trade, the Expert Advisor draws order lines on the chart, as in the visualization mode when testing in the tester, so that you can then clearly see all the transactions.





The Expert Advisor works on the timeframe on which it is installed. H1 is recommended.





The Expert Advisor has a unique indicator of the rate of price change.