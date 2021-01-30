Best Correlation
- Utilities
-
Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 2.0
A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar)
In the parameters, select 3 options
The data is displayed sorted by the first zone
The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting.
In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel
Parameters:
Parameters:
- TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5;
- BarsCor1 = 300;
- TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5;
- BarsCor2 = 800;
- TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5;
- BarsCor3 = 2000;
- K = 0.8;
- WindSize = 1.2; //size information window
Thank you, working perfectly and a great tool!