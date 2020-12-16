Indicator panel
- Indicators
-
Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 1.0
The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window.
You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators