Strategy:





A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds. The essence of the strategy is that the price cannot move forever in one direction without rolling back, and if we did not guess the direction of entry into the market, then it will be averaged and will close in the black at the next pullback. But even with a recoilless movement, the adviser analyzes the situation and places an order in the direction of movement in such a lot that it compensates for drawdowns (locks). Next, the ADVISER closes everything on the accumulation of profit or on the increase in equity....





StepStop = 25; / / distance to the first stop order

StepLimit = 10; / / distance between opened orders in the order grid

K_Step = 2.5; / / step multiplication

Lots = 0.0; / / lot, if=0 then the calculation from the balance by RiskPercent %

RiskPercent = 0.01; / / percentage of the balance when calculating the lot Lot = Balance * (RiskPercent / 100.0) / MARGINREQUIRED

K_Lot = 3.5; / /multiplying the lot

Max_Lot = 50; / / lot size limit

DigitsLot = 2; / / lot discreteness (2 - 0.01) (1 - 0.1)

OrdersNoTP = 6; //number of orders, after which we do not put a take profit to a profitable direction

ProfitClose = 0.1; / / closing profit in % of the deposit

Takeprofit = 45; / / takeprofit in points from breakeven

profit_division= true; //TR is divided by the cislo of open positions

VirtualTS = false; / / set a virtual trailing stop

TrailingStop = 0; / / length of the trawl, 0-off

Filter_Time = " time limit of the EA operation";

TimeStart = 9, / / start of trading

timeEnd = 20, / / end of trade

FridayHourClose = 12; / / end of trading on Friday

slippage = 3; //acceptable price deviation for market orders