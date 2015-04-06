Cm limit
- Experts
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Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 15.2
- Activations: 5
Strategy:
A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement!
We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds. The essence of the strategy is that the price cannot move forever in one direction without rolling back, and if we did not guess the direction of entry into the market, then it will be averaged and will close in the black at the next pullback. But even with a recoilless movement, the adviser analyzes the situation and places an order in the direction of movement in such a lot that it compensates for drawdowns (locks). Next, the ADVISER closes everything on the accumulation of profit or on the increase in equity....
StepStop = 25; / / distance to the first stop order
StepLimit = 10; / / distance between opened orders in the order grid
K_Step = 2.5; / / step multiplication
Lots = 0.0; / / lot, if=0 then the calculation from the balance by RiskPercent %
RiskPercent = 0.01; / / percentage of the balance when calculating the lot Lot = Balance * (RiskPercent / 100.0) / MARGINREQUIRED
K_Lot = 3.5; / /multiplying the lot
Max_Lot = 50; / / lot size limit
DigitsLot = 2; / / lot discreteness (2 - 0.01) (1 - 0.1)
OrdersNoTP = 6; //number of orders, after which we do not put a take profit to a profitable direction
ProfitClose = 0.1; / / closing profit in % of the deposit
Takeprofit = 45; / / takeprofit in points from breakeven
profit_division= true; //TR is divided by the cislo of open positions
VirtualTS = false; / / set a virtual trailing stop
TrailingStop = 0; / / length of the trawl, 0-off
Filter_Time = " time limit of the EA operation";
TimeStart = 9, / / start of trading
timeEnd = 20, / / end of trade
FridayHourClose = 12; / / end of trading on Friday
slippage = 3; //acceptable price deviation for market orders
Magic = 1000; / / unique order number of this Expert Advisor