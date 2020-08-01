New Smarthedge

The EA has the same trading principle as SMARTHEDGE. We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below.





In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (SMARTHEDGE and SH-2). Now the expert Advisor has a maximum of automatic adjustments that allows you to launch it into trading much faster. All parameters that were in points are now set via the spread and do not require adjustment to the quotation marks. In AUTO mode, no complex optimization is required. The EA has pre-settings for most of the main tools! I.e. all parameters are already embedded in the EA itself. You just need to set AUTO in the parameters and choose the volume to trade! By the way, the volume is also set as a percentage of the Deposit, and most brokers do not need to change it.

For more information about customization and optimization, please visit the website



