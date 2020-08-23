Correlation for SH
- Utilities
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Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
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- Version: 1.0
Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation.
The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
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