SmartHedge

3
The EA compares two instruments and opens opposite positions when these instruments diverge. Further, when the instruments converge, the EA closes positions on the total profit. The EA works on any instruments. Select couples can be on the table. Advisor enough to put on one pair of bundles. For example, for trading on GBPUSD — EURUSD, it is enough to put the EA on GBPUSD or EURUSD. On the chart, the EA draws both currencies and the bars indicate the distance between them.

The parameters of the EA:
  • extern string Instrument_2 = "GBPJPY";
  • extern bool direct_correlation = true;//direct correlation)
  • extern double Lot1 = 0.01; // 1 order volume order volume
  • extern double Lot2 = 0.01; // 2 order volume order volume (0-auto)
  • extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF_Trade=5;//TF (the EA will trade only on it)
  • extern double K_Lot = 1.0; // lot factor lot ratio
  • extern int StartDelta1 = 10; // the minimum delta of opening positions 1 minimum Delta of opening positions
  • extern int StartDelta2 = 10; // the minimum delta of opening positions 2 minimum Delta of opening positions
  • extern int StartDelta3 = 10; // the minimum delta of opening positions 3 minimum Delta of opening positions
  • extern double LossClose = 0; // close when receiving a loss (0-off) (in the deposit currency)close at loss (0-off) (in the Deposit currency)
  • extern double ProfitClose = 0; // close when receiving a profit (0-auto) (in the deposit currency)close when receiving a profit (0-auto) (in the deposit currency)
  • extern double K_ProfitClose = 1; // K profit K profit
  • extern double MinProfit = 0.5; // the minimum closing profit for 0 delta (in the deposit currency)minimum closing profit at 0 Delta (in the Deposit currency)
  • extern int BarsWind = 300; // number of candles for calculating the correlationcol-in candles for calculating correlation PCs
  • extern double K_Max_Points = 1.01;//K_Max_Points (coefficient of rollback from the maximum Delta to open positions)

  • extern bool filterTF=false;//filter by Delta of another TF
  • extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF_F = 15; //filter TF
  • extern int BarsWindF = 300; //filter number of candles for calculating the correlation
  • extern int StartDeltaF = 10; //filter the minimum delta of opening positions 1
  • extern bool filtervelosity=false;//filter by Delta of another TF
  • extern int BarsWindVelosity = 10; //velocity filter number of candles
  • extern int Slippage = 10; // slippage
  • extern int Magic = 100;
  • extern color color1 = clrPink;
  • extern color color2 = clrPaleTurquoise;
  • extern color color_fon = clrLemonChiffon;
  • extern color color_fon1 = clrWhite;
  • extern int TrailingStop = 30;//trawl length in points
  • extern int MaxSpread = 30;//maximum spread (5 sign auto-increase)
  • extern int SleepAfteOpen = 1000;//delay after opening positions
  • extern bool AlertOn = true;//disable alert


If after opening the first pair of positions, the divergence of instruments increases, the EA opens the second pair of orders

The EA does NOT work in the tester because the MT4 tester is not designed for pair trading.
Reviews 3
jleonue
1329
jleonue 2019.07.31 15:03 
 

Definitely, it is a very good EA. I have been testing it on a live account for 2 months, it is working very well. I am going to add updates every month:

08/21/19 : Around 10% profit monthly with a small DD (Max. 15%).

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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Best Correlation
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Utilities
A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar) In the parameters, select 3 options The data is displayed sorted by the first zone The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting. In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel Parameters: TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor1  = 300; TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor2  = 800; TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor3  = 2000; K             = 0.8; WindSize   
FREE
Correlation for SH
Vladimir Khlystov
Utilities
Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation. The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
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Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window. You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators
FREE
Hourglass
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (1)
Experts
Logarithmic Network - cm-hourglass Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor places orders with a decreasing lot and step in the direction of the trend and with an increasing lot and step in the counter-trend direction. It sets Take Profit for every direction to avoid breakeven of the entire series. The farthest order in the direction of the trend is closed with a farthest counter-order so as to get the positive total, thus pulling the entire network to the price without letting it expand. Parameters Lo
Offset
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The indicator identifies the direction and strength of the trend. Bearish trend areas are marked with red color, bullish areas are marked with blue color. A thin blue line indicates that a bearish trend is about to end, and it is necessary to prepare for a bullish one. The strongest signals are at the points when the filled areas start expanding. The indicator has only two parameters: period - period; offset - offset. The greater the period, the more accurate the trend identification, but with a
Matematik
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on simple mathematics. The EA places two opposite-directed orders. Wherever the price goes, one order will always have a positive result, the second one will have negative. If we average it, then on the return movement of the price (only a few spreads) the averaged orders are closed and there is only profitable order left! The EA trades through its profit. Of course, the averaging positions also add profit due to MinProfit , especially if you use rebate programs to re
Fishing PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Советник имеет несколько режимов торговли. Режимы открытия позиций и отложенных ордеров. Открытие позиций через заданный шаг. После прохождения ценой заданного расстояния 1 шаг вверх — продает, 1 шаг вниз — покупает. Таким образом, появляется сеть, которую Вы закрываете руками с помощью кнопок советника или отдаете прибыль на усмотрение самого советника, нажав кнопки автоторговли. Открытие сети отложенных ордеров Ордера открываются в зависимости от настроек. Можно задавать любые сочетания из buy
Bancomat MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (4)
Experts
Bancomat   The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be
Advisor for graphic arrows
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows. If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser. Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them. You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties. following values are set by default: 225; //Up arrow code 226; //Down arrow code
Rul PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money. The principle behind its strategy: All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.
Rul Hedge MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
3.67 (3)
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions. "Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale "Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase "Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale "Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase "Close Buy" - button for closing the entire net
Velosity
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes. Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes. If necessary, you can enable the transfer func
RUL simple virtual lock
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Cm limit
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Strategy: A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds.  The essence of the strategy is t
Insured Currency Basket
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester! Only on MT5, so put it on a demo account and test it in real time or download the same version for MT5. The Expert Advisor trades on instruments with a high correlation. At the same time, it insures (hedges) each transaction is made at the expense of another instrument. The principle of insurance is that we buy one instrument, and sell the opposite one. Since pairs with a positive correlation always follow in the same direction, th
SL Stop Orders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
При старте советник выставляет два отложенных стоп ордера образовывая канал. Если один ордер срабатывает то второй переустанавливаем на его SL с увеличением лота. При срабатывании ТП советник начинает цикл с ноля. Оптимизируемые параметры: Объем ордеров (   Lot   ) нам нет смысла оптимизировать. Его проще сразу установить в соответствии с размером вашего депозита. Например для депозита менее 500 usd ставим минимальный лот 0,01 Размер прибавки лота (   Plus_Lot   ) ставим в зависимости от перво
News 21
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps i
ExpertTradePanel
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Cm Equity Tral
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
Это очень удобный и нужный инструмент для тех, кому некогда сидеть за монитором или если вы просто хотите при получении определенной прибыли, зафиксировать ее и закрыть все открытые ордера на счете. Советник полностью автоматический, но если Вы захотите вмешаться в его работу, то для этого есть кнопка Close. Кнопка «Close» позволяет закрыть все открытые на данный момент позиции. Настройки: Total_Profit_Start = 5000; //Сумма в USD от которой стартовать трал по Профиту Profit_Percent = 1; //% Пр
Expert NEWS
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
New Smarthedge
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (2)
Experts
The EA has the same trading principle as   SMARTHEDGE . We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below. In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (
Bancomat
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (12)
Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Rul HEDGE
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
RUL simple virtual lock MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
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Sergey Demin
11302
Sergey Demin 2020.08.15 20:29 
 

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Leslie William Van Gent
376
Leslie William Van Gent 2019.10.29 12:41 
 

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jleonue
1329
jleonue 2019.07.31 15:03 
 

Definitely, it is a very good EA. I have been testing it on a live account for 2 months, it is working very well. I am going to add updates every month:

08/21/19 : Around 10% profit monthly with a small DD (Max. 15%).

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