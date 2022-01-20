Divo MT4

5

DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market

Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $

Next Price 1475 $

Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart GBPUSD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs) 

After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group, send you set files and Additional detailed instructions.

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.  


A proven long-term trading system that uses Quiet Periods of the Market. 

Features

  • DEFAULT Settings are Optimized for GBPUSD M15
  • The System Runs on a Single GBPUSD M15 chart
  • You can always choose your own currency pairs to trade from the list
  • If your broker uses a suffix, just add it to the SUFFIX settings
  • You can adjust the risk for each individual currency pair (sample 5% for GBPUSD : PAIRS = GBPUSD=5)
  • The Main Currency Pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD , EURGBP , USDCHF , GBPCHF
  • Additional settings AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCAD
  • Advanced Virtualization Mode. You can completely HIDE your Trailing, TP, SL from your broker !
  • We use Pending Limit Orders, which significantly increases the chance of profitable slippages
  • Pending Orders are Already Placed on the broker's server, which significantly reduces the Delay
  • Each trade has a Protective Fixed StopLoss
  • All trades have protection from slippage, from a large spreads
  • We use protection from Big News
  • The system has a built-in mode of self-diagnosis and Adaptation to the Broker

This is an Open System, you always have Full Access to the parameters and can Optimize your Unique Settings.

The System Does NOT Use the Closed box Principle when the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !

Moreover, the results of System Optimization are supplied with the system, where you can choose your any settings for yourself.

The System uses a three-stage hybrid process of tracking profitable positions, has a News Filter, a Large Spread Filter etc.

This is Not a Black Box, so All Settings are Stored Separately, and Not inside the System !

Requirements

  • The EA requires good broker conditions: Low Spread and Slippage during Rollover. 
  • I recommend using a really good ICM/RAW/ECN broker. Write to me Personally for Advice.
  • The adviser should work on the VPS 24/7, Write to me personally for Advice
  • Minimum Deposit from $100 for Each Currency Pair
  • Leverage 1:30 and more


Reviews 3
Stephen Sartain
253
Stephen Sartain 2022.05.02 10:16 
 

I have just bought this, and set it up. There is not a lot to do after you add the URL for the time zones, the settings are pretty much perfect, except reducing the trade size to protect from big falls. It does not even trade every day, but spends a lot of time deciding whether it wants to trade due to market conditions. I think it is a new, complex and inventive bot. Let's see how it goes, it is certainly going to take a few months, back-testing was good, it handles losses well and does plenty of trade with good profit that produce overall good results over time. Not a bot to rush, more like employing a trader to look after your account and grow it gradually for you. I am an impatient person, so did not open a demo account, but just bought the first one that I fancied and plonked it on a metatrader. Tested it, looked at optimisation, gave up on that, as it already has best settings and had a nice chat with the builder/seller and its all good. My next bot I will download a demo and back and forward test it before buying .. maybe lmao ;) Steve.

Song Lin Zhu
578
Song Lin Zhu 2022.02.07 12:42 
 

The developer is very friendly, currently giving 5 stars, works well, is testing!

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Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Razor MT5
Anton Kondratev
5 (3)
Experts
Razor EA is a Fully Automated and Open System with Drawdown Protection and Fixed SL.   Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745$   Next Price 1990 $   Signals Guide Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not Simple  Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI , Not Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD M15 (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)   This is a Multi-Currency strategy for three currency pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD that works on ONE chart. The Algorithm easily passes verification based on Real Qu
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Experts
The RIXA is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD ! Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  "AI"  , Not  "Neural Network" , Not  "Machine Learning" , Not "ChatGPT", Not Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  REAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2369893 RIXA Community :  www.mql5.com/en/messages/01e0964ee3a9dc01 Default Settings for One Сhart  XAUUSD or GOLD H4  GUIDE About Settings Signals Commission Back Refund Only 1 Copy of 10 Left  for 2
Aurum MT5
Anton Kondratev
4 (7)
Experts
Aurum EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery GEx Mechanism in Real Time. Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$ Next Price 999 $  Aurum GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    XAUUSD/GOLD M15  Each position always has a   Fixed SL/TP    and   Deal Profit Tracking (DPT) .    The Algorithm has a Market Volatility
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Experts
The AGERA  is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  , Not "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  AGERA  Community :   www.mql5.com/en/messages/01e0964ee3a9dc01 Vantage Real :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363787 Tickmill Real :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361808 Default   Settings for One Сhart  
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Experts
ZENO EA  is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  , Not "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  Signal Live ICM +51 Weeks :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350001 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H1 ZENO Guide About Settings Signals Commission Free Broker Refund Updates My Blog Optimizatio
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Anton Kondratev
Experts
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HFT Pass Way
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Experts
HFT Pass Way is a Fully Automated and Open System for Specifically Designed to Pass Challenges or Evaluations set by Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms) that allow the use of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Techniques.  Below Prop Firm Challenge Can Be Passed using HFT PASS WAY  :  Nova Funding Kortana  Infinity Forex Funds     Quantec Social Trading Club   Next Step Funding Msolutions MDP Fast Forex Funding How To Backtest ? Click Free Demo. Download historic data for GER40/DE40   Open Strateg
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5 (1)
Experts
Zenvo MT4  is an Open and Fully Automated Multi-Currency Trading System.  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1250 $ Zenvo GUIDE Signals Optimization Updates Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  AUDCAD H1   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  Current Patterns were Identified Based on the   Forward Optimization   Algorithm (FOA)  Until December 2022. This Means that Current   Vulnerabilities   in the Market are Already   Mani
Divo EA
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Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 5 Copies of 10 Left  for 745 $   Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , s
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
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3.78 (9)
Experts
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Nova EA
Anton Kondratev
3.5 (2)
Experts
NOVA EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic Accessible Index System [DE40 / GER40]  with Open Optimization Parameters and a Optional  Recovery Mechanism.  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 890 $   NOVA  GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    DE40 H1 Each position always has a   Fixed SL & TP    and Virtual   Deal Profit Tracking (VDPT) .    The Current Default
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Experts
REVERA EA  is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network , Not Arbitrage . Default Settings for One Сhart   EURUSD M15 REVERA GUIDE Signals Commission Broker Refund Updates My Blog Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 590 $  This is a Multi -Currency system that allows you to diversify your risk across
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Kevin
540
Kevin 2022.06.08 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stephen Sartain
253
Stephen Sartain 2022.05.02 10:16 
 

I have just bought this, and set it up. There is not a lot to do after you add the URL for the time zones, the settings are pretty much perfect, except reducing the trade size to protect from big falls. It does not even trade every day, but spends a lot of time deciding whether it wants to trade due to market conditions. I think it is a new, complex and inventive bot. Let's see how it goes, it is certainly going to take a few months, back-testing was good, it handles losses well and does plenty of trade with good profit that produce overall good results over time. Not a bot to rush, more like employing a trader to look after your account and grow it gradually for you. I am an impatient person, so did not open a demo account, but just bought the first one that I fancied and plonked it on a metatrader. Tested it, looked at optimisation, gave up on that, as it already has best settings and had a nice chat with the builder/seller and its all good. My next bot I will download a demo and back and forward test it before buying .. maybe lmao ;) Steve.

Song Lin Zhu
578
Song Lin Zhu 2022.02.07 12:42 
 

The developer is very friendly, currently giving 5 stars, works well, is testing!

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