Progressive Moving MT4

The Progressive Moving bot uses a strategy based on classic and reliable Moving Average. A significant advantage of MA is trading in the direction of the current trend. This can be seen on the terminal screen after breaking the Moving Average line. Moving average trading is understandable even for a beginner. One of the most common methods is crossing two or more moving averages. In one indicator, a shorter period is configured, in the other, a longer one.

You have always wanted a reliable strategy that works according to well-known rules according to the classic and understandable approach to the formation of signals for entry and exit. To make everything clear and transparent? Do you find many implementations of such strategies, but they all have problems in trading and significant drawbacks and shortcomings when entering the real market? This strategy is just for you!



Moving Average is a time-tested tool based on the analysis of calculated average asset prices. The position of the trend relative to the Moving Average (MA) clearly shows the sentiment of investors in the market - adherents of a bullish trend are trading above this indicator, supporters of a bearish one are looking for their profit below it.





The Progressive Moving bot implements a classic strategy with the right approach to market analysis and market signal processing. Work with errors and with all sorts of abnormal situations that the market can generate. To understand the advantages of this bot over others implementing a similar strategy. It is necessary to realize, in addition to the general idea, it is necessary to implement it professionally in a specific bot. We present to your attention just such a development. How can you be sure of this? Very simple, beyond the list of facts provided, just analyze.





Facts that will convince vis to buy this particular bot:

When optimizing with a forward period (year by year) on opening prices (that is, very fast), you get a good graph for a year into the future.

You optimize on opening prices (that is, very quickly), and carry out control tests in any mode! Including on real ticks.

This Expert Advisor implements a truly professional money management system, you can check it by setting different initial deposits.

The bot's work is based on reliable indicators (Moving Average), and they are the most reliable trend indicators from which there will be no unexpected signals.





The bot requires optimization, but it is very fast and can be done at any time. You can experiment on any timeframes and periods.





There is also a bot for MT5 ( Progressive Moving MT5 ).



