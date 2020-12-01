Rul HEDGE
- Experts
-
Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 1.63
- Updated: 1 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Description of strategy:
The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total.
Clearing (averaging) trades are opened using a virtual trawl at a distance of LevelAverag from the current price and no closer than Step from the previous open position
Parameters:
SYMBOL_1 = ” EURUSD”;
SYMBOL_2 = “GBPUSD”;
Step = 50; – minimum step between orders
ProfitClose = 1.00; – profit in the currency at which we bite off the averaging
SumProfitClose = 10.00; – profit in the currency at which we close everything
LevelAverag = 300; – distance to the clearing order in points
LotRUL = 0.01;/ / first lot of the clearing (averaging) order
K_Lot = 2.5;/ / increase coefficient of the averaging order
Max_Lot = 100.0;
StartLot = 0.05; – auto
trade lot time filter
TimeStart = 0,
TimeEnd = 24;
BarsCorrelation=300;
TimeFrames=0;
OpenDeltaPercent = 80; – percentage of the maximum Delta at which the first positions are opened
MagicPlus = 0; – addition to the calculated magic
scale = 1.2 ;- size of the information window
Font_Size = 10; – font size