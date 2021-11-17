Matematik

The Expert Advisor is based on simple mathematics. The EA places two opposite-directed orders. Wherever the price goes, one order will always have a positive result, the second one will have negative. If we average it, then on the return movement of the price (only a few spreads) the averaged orders are closed and there is only profitable order left! The EA trades through its profit. Of course, the averaging positions also add profit due to MinProfit, especially if you use rebate programs to return the spread.

Additionally, the EA provides an MA based filter, but I usually turn it off. The easiest way to understand the work of the Expert Advisor, is to run it in the tester with visualization and see how it works at a low speed. I think even a beginner can do it.

Parameters

  • TF - timeframe of the candlestick chart for determining the trend direction, set in minutes 1 5 15 30 60 240...
  • MinStep - the minimum spacing between orders (in terminals with 5 and 3-digit quotes should be increased 10 times)
  • Lot - if = 0, then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of available funds for risk %
  • risk - the percentage of available funds
  • K_Martin - multiplication of subsequent lots (can be set to 1 to disable lot increase and not to use to much of the deposit)
  • MA - MA filter (order is placed based on the MA: if the price is above the MA, then only BUY and vice versa. 0 - Disable filter)
  • Magic - a unique number of the EA's orders
  • slippage - slippage
  • MinProfit - minimum profit in points to close all averaging orders
  • Set2 - if true, immediately places a pair of orders without a signal, if false then waits when the candle closes above/below the previous one


Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
Experts
A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite , with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video. Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments) Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Pattern and level
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Experts
Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site +Signals+My   trading since February.    The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit( recommended) The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The   testing   was   conducted   over   the   period   of   15   years   2010-2024 ( 12 )   with   a   fixed   risk   of   $ 25   per   trade   ( test ) ,   which   is   the   equivalent   of   0.25 %   of   $ 10,000   dollars   ( or
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
GridScalper Hibrid
Nami O- Yoshi Ko-
Experts
GridScalper London The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality! It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management. You can also set a stop loss for each trade.  RECOMMENDATIONS ・1000$ BALANCE or MORE. ・GBPUSD,GBPCAD ・5M  ・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1 INPUTS: PlusProfit: When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit: Profit margin of one posit
Gruber EA
Pavels Voitesonoks
5 (1)
Experts
GruberEA Expert Advisor is based on the impulse movement of the forex market . This Expert Advisor was created for the GBP USD pair. The GruberEA Expert Advisor works with several orders . The Expert Advisor has a stop loss , trailing stop and take profit . The principle of the adviser's strategy: The first order opens according to the trend, closes according to the take profit or trailing stop. If a correction or reversal occurs, orders are opened in the same direction as the first order, then
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
GreedPlay
Oleg Fodin
Experts
The adviser is based on breakdown of levels 2 Stochastic. Has the built-in mechanism of calculation of profit and also closes all open positions on Take Profit in the general profit. The adviser works at currency pairs: EURUSD, GPBUSD on 5 minute taymfreym. To test the adviser isn't present sense as the tester of strategy even close doesn't make those transactions which are made on the real account.  Settings of the adviser for the 4th sign Lots_St 0.01 (At a deposit of $1000 for both currency
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This EA is a continuation of the first one, but it opens many times more orders. Why? Because I added trend search control to him using pending orders. That is, he remembers in which direction the price is moving and where and why he opened the last order... and so this advisor is always moving in the right direction. Its only disadvantage is if you don't set it up correctly and make it work with these settings. He also considers the average of the current price and comes to some conclusions and
CRAZZ Winter EA
Low Chun Chiat
Experts
1. Intro: Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA h
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — A Clean, Reliable Trend System That Just Works Looking for an EA that’s simple, disciplined, and effective — without unnecessary complexity? This Expert Advisor was built for traders who want clear trend entries , strong confirmation , and smart risk management that adapts to market conditions. The MA Crossover + RSI EA blends a classic trend-following method with momentum confirmation, giving you high-quality signals , fewer false entries, and fully automa
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Pips Factory Expert Advisor
Juan Manuel Mendez Rodriguez
Experts
This EA is based on a Moving Average and the Parabolic SAR indicator . REQUIRED EA CONDITIONS ; 1) ENTER BUY POSITION WHEN BUY SIGNAL IS DETECTED 2) CLOSE THE BUY TRADE WHEN A SELL SIGNAL IS DETECTED AND OPEN A      SELL POSITION. 3) CLOSE THE SELL POSITION WHEN A BUY SIGNAL IS DETECTED. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS ; 1) OPEN A BUY POSITION WHEN THE PARABOLIC SAR IS BELOW THE MA's. 2) OPEN A SELL POSITION WHEN THE PARABOLIC SAR IS ABOVE THE MA's.
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
Flexi trend tracker robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs! This EA offers unique features:  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1 and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out deposits b
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.87 (15)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Tar BANK
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Triangular arbitrage with full automatic! In the parameters, it is enough to specify only the lot and profit! Trades on all triangles at once, which can be made up of instruments open in the market overview. The adviser himself determines all the triangles that can be made from the broker's available tools. It analyzes the price shift in each triangle relative to the calculated one and opens the whole three at the right moment. Thus, all three instruments constantly insure each other by 100%
Best Correlation
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Utilities
A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar) In the parameters, select 3 options The data is displayed sorted by the first zone The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting. In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel Parameters: TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor1  = 300; TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor2  = 800; TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor3  = 2000; K             = 0.8; WindSize   
FREE
Correlation for SH
Vladimir Khlystov
Utilities
Script for quickly selecting a tool with high correlation. The script is placed on the tool to which you need to select the second correlating one. Then you can change the number of bars to calculate and the timeframe. The script iterates through all available symbols in the market overview and returns the 20 most correlated ones. You can use the selected pairs to trade with THE new SH expert Advisor
FREE
Indicator panel
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window. You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators
FREE
Hourglass
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (1)
Experts
Logarithmic Network - cm-hourglass Expert Advisor The Expert Advisor places orders with a decreasing lot and step in the direction of the trend and with an increasing lot and step in the counter-trend direction. It sets Take Profit for every direction to avoid breakeven of the entire series. The farthest order in the direction of the trend is closed with a farthest counter-order so as to get the positive total, thus pulling the entire network to the price without letting it expand. Parameters Lo
Offset
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The indicator identifies the direction and strength of the trend. Bearish trend areas are marked with red color, bullish areas are marked with blue color. A thin blue line indicates that a bearish trend is about to end, and it is necessary to prepare for a bullish one. The strongest signals are at the points when the filled areas start expanding. The indicator has only two parameters: period - period; offset - offset. The greater the period, the more accurate the trend identification, but with a
Fishing PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Советник имеет несколько режимов торговли. Режимы открытия позиций и отложенных ордеров. Открытие позиций через заданный шаг. После прохождения ценой заданного расстояния 1 шаг вверх — продает, 1 шаг вниз — покупает. Таким образом, появляется сеть, которую Вы закрываете руками с помощью кнопок советника или отдаете прибыль на усмотрение самого советника, нажав кнопки автоторговли. Открытие сети отложенных ордеров Ордера открываются в зависимости от настроек. Можно задавать любые сочетания из buy
SmartHedge
Vladimir Khlystov
3 (2)
Experts
The EA compares two instruments and opens opposite positions when these instruments diverge. Further, when the instruments converge, the EA closes positions on the total profit. The EA works on any instruments. Select couples can be on the table. Advisor enough to put on one pair of bundles. For example, for trading on GBPUSD — EURUSD, it is enough to put the EA on GBPUSD or EURUSD. On the chart, the EA draws both currencies and the bars indicate the distance between them. The parameters of the
Bancomat MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (4)
Experts
Bancomat   The Expert Advisor does not require setting and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The principle of trading is hedging (transaction insurance). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not go into large drawdowns. Regulation of profitability is achieved by changing the lot. The minimum recommended deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. The rest of the parameters can be
Advisor for graphic arrows
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows. If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser. Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them. You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties. following values are set by default: 225; //Up arrow code 226; //Down arrow code
Rul PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money. The principle behind its strategy: All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.
Rul Hedge MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
3.67 (3)
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Manual Grid CM
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions. "Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale "Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase "Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale "Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase "Close Buy" - button for closing the entire net
Velosity
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes. Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes. If necessary, you can enable the transfer func
RUL simple virtual lock
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Cm limit
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Strategy: A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds.  The essence of the strategy is t
Insured Currency Basket
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor cannot be tested in the MT4 Strategy Tester! Only on MT5, so put it on a demo account and test it in real time or download the same version for MT5. The Expert Advisor trades on instruments with a high correlation. At the same time, it insures (hedges) each transaction is made at the expense of another instrument. The principle of insurance is that we buy one instrument, and sell the opposite one. Since pairs with a positive correlation always follow in the same direction, th
SL Stop Orders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
При старте советник выставляет два отложенных стоп ордера образовывая канал. Если один ордер срабатывает то второй переустанавливаем на его SL с увеличением лота. При срабатывании ТП советник начинает цикл с ноля. Оптимизируемые параметры: Объем ордеров (   Lot   ) нам нет смысла оптимизировать. Его проще сразу установить в соответствии с размером вашего депозита. Например для депозита менее 500 usd ставим минимальный лот 0,01 Размер прибавки лота (   Plus_Lot   ) ставим в зависимости от перво
News 21
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps i
ExpertTradePanel
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
It shows signals for all timeframes, and calculates the total percentage of the probability of price movement based on 63 signals. You can enable and disable various signals, entire timeframes and individual indicators. You can configure at what percentage the adviser will open positions himself. Or just trade in manual mode using it as an indicator. If the Trade button is pressed and the percentage in some direction has reached the set value, the Expert Advisor will open the corresponding posi
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
Cm Equity Tral
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
Это очень удобный и нужный инструмент для тех, кому некогда сидеть за монитором или если вы просто хотите при получении определенной прибыли, зафиксировать ее и закрыть все открытые ордера на счете. Советник полностью автоматический, но если Вы захотите вмешаться в его работу, то для этого есть кнопка Close. Кнопка «Close» позволяет закрыть все открытые на данный момент позиции. Настройки: Total_Profit_Start = 5000; //Сумма в USD от которой стартовать трал по Профиту Profit_Percent = 1; //% Пр
Expert NEWS
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades on market surges, while not using any indicators. The Expert Advisor analyzes the speed of price movement and if the price starts moving faster than the set one, opens a position in the direction of price movement. Trades are closed by SL TP and trailing stop. If the averaging is set to greater than 0, then the stop loss is not set, but new deals are opened with an increased lot and averaged. Parameters: Lot = 0.1; LevelNewse = 50; strength of the news (price jumps in
EA Hedging for MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Experts
A trading robot based on the correlation of instruments is the safest strategy on the market! Advisor's Strategy:  We know that highly correlated currencies almost always behave in a mirror way. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value. The Expert Advisor opens orders in the direction of currency convergence.  Further, when the total profit reaches CloseProfit (the value in the deposit currency at which all positions are closed), the ADVISER closes the
New Smarthedge
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (2)
Experts
The EA has the same trading principle as   SMARTHEDGE . We trade simultaneously on drum instruments with high correlation. Transactions made on one instrument compensate for the drawdown of transactions on the other instrument. Thus, we can trade fairly large volumes with relatively low risk. The principle of operation is clearly visible in the video below. In this expert Advisor, I tried to simplify the settings as much as possible, but left all the main functions from the early development. (
Bancomat
Vladimir Khlystov
4 (12)
Experts
The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the oth
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Rul HEDGE
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of strategy: The EA trades on 2 pairs with a positive correlation. On one, he trades only for buying, on the second only for selling. If the position goes to a loss, the adviser begins to resolve it by opening deals much smaller in volume than the original one and biting off small pieces on price rollbacks. The opposite trade, which is in the black, will not be closed until the unprofitable one is resolved or until they reach the specified profit in total. Clearing (averaging) trades
Matematiks
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Matematiks The expert Advisor is based on simple math. The expert Advisor puts 2 multidirectional orders further, wherever the price goes, it turns out that one order is always in the plus, the second in the minus. If we average it, then on the reverse price movement (only a few spreads), the averaged orders are closed and only the profitable one remains! It is thanks to his profit that the trade goes on. Of course, the averaging positions themselves also add profit to the piggy Bank at the ex
