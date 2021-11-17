The Expert Advisor is based on simple mathematics. The EA places two opposite-directed orders. Wherever the price goes, one order will always have a positive result, the second one will have negative. If we average it, then on the return movement of the price (only a few spreads) the averaged orders are closed and there is only profitable order left! The EA trades through its profit. Of course, the averaging positions also add profit due to MinProfit, especially if you use rebate programs to return the spread.

Additionally, the EA provides an MA based filter, but I usually turn it off. The easiest way to understand the work of the Expert Advisor, is to run it in the tester with visualization and see how it works at a low speed. I think even a beginner can do it.

Parameters

TF - timeframe of the candlestick chart for determining the trend direction, set in minutes 1 5 15 30 60 240...

- minimum profit in points to close all averaging orders Set2 - if true, immediately places a pair of orders without a signal, if false then waits when the candle closes above/below the previous one





