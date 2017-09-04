The indicator identifies the direction and strength of the trend.

Bearish trend areas are marked with red color, bullish areas are marked with blue color. A thin blue line indicates that a bearish trend is about to end, and it is necessary to prepare for a bullish one.

The strongest signals are at the points when the filled areas start expanding.

The indicator has only two parameters:

period - period;

offset - offset.

The greater the period, the more accurate the trend identification, but with a larger delay. The optimal value is 8-14. Setting a high offset value is also not recommended, the optimal value is 5.