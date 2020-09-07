Bancomat

4

The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the other parameters as they are. Or, if you want to set the closure at the specified value of the total profit or when the equity of the entire account increases.

https://youtu.be/mxpfp03jsjk

https://youtu.be/FWKDWqFMCac

The cross on the left side of the table indicates that the currency pair is disabled from trading. If you want to stop the expert Advisor completely, click all the crosses and wait for the expert Advisor to close all open positions. Then it will not open new deals. When you click on the profit button, the expert Advisor will offer to close the currently available profit for this pair.

The two right columns are the profit for the current day and the total profit since the expert Advisor was launched. In the right information window, the expert Advisor tells You what actions it performs.

The expert Advisor works on both MT5 and MT4, but unfortunately it is not possible to test the MT4 version in the tester and for this reason it is not available in Yandex. market, but you can get it for free after purchasing the MT5 expert Advisor.

Parameters:

  • WindSize = 1.2; - size of table cells for better display on the screen. You can set the value to more if the text does not fit in the column.
  • Plus_font_size = 0; - font Size. 0 - standard size 1 - 2 3 4 ... the font will be larger
  • AlertON - allow or prohibit alerts that inform about opening and closing positions. (the information in the window about positions will be in any case)
  • endMailInfo - send a message to an email address
  • Lot - order volume. I recommend putting 0.01 on a Deposit of less than 500 usd. For cent accounts and other Deposit currencies, you need to select a lot. You can do this during optimization or during simple testing.
  • K_Correlation_Open - the minimum correlation coefficient at which positions can be opened. I recommend putting it 0.7-0.9.it doesn't make sense to put it More than 1, since 1 is 100% correlation and it is achievable only if you trade on the same currency.
  • MinProfitClose - minimum profit for closing positions. If you trade large volumes, then put it at 10-50 usd so that the positions on the reverse Delta do not close at a loss. When trading a lot of 0.01, you can set it = 0.
  • quityCloseProfit-closing by % equity increment. Let's say it costs 1% - the EA will open and close positions and when the equity increases by 1% , then all current positions will be closed, including unprofitable ones on the entire account.
  • SumProfitClose - the total profit of all open positions at which they are closed. You can leave 0 as the EA performs its own automatic calculation for each pair and closes the pairs separately. However, this can be useful in cases where a large number of trades are open at the same time.
  • LossClose - total loss at which the EA will close all positions. Specified in the Deposit currency (you need to set a negative number, for example-1000 USD)
  • ProfitClosePercent-Rollback of the profit trail in % If set to 0, the EA will immediately close positions when the calculated profit is reached. If you put, for example, 50%, the expert Advisor will track the profit at the level of 50% until it closes the transaction on the rollback of this profit.
  • MaxOrders - the maximum possible number of open positions for each pair. (not for all pairs together, but for each one) I Recommend not to allow opening more than 3.


Reviews 15
Jian Yu
347
Jian Yu 2022.12.01 09:51 
 

This is a perfect EA, at least for the time being tested, hopefully it will bring good results。

Gustavo Yuji Igarashi
216
Gustavo Yuji Igarashi 2021.02.15 11:30 
 

I've been using for few weeks only and it looks promising. So far, seems to be a good EA with reasonable risk management. If you use expecting to grow your account gradually then this option would fit for you.

Stephan R
83
Stephan R 2020.12.02 16:25 
 

Test during 2 days for 2.4 version , good now go 3.4 , fast answer form seller close your eyes and buy .

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Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Filter:
Jian Yu
347
Jian Yu 2022.12.01 09:51 
 

This is a perfect EA, at least for the time being tested, hopefully it will bring good results。

Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2021.02.26 22:04 
 

Just stay away

crysty00b
100
crysty00b 2021.02.25 20:16 
 

This EA works until it doesn't. It will steadily earn you some pocket change and then it burns 50% or more of your account in 1 day. Vladimir is a nice guy but this EA needs some more work. Funny is the trial version worked better for me than after I bought the full version. I lost 3 accounts this week, if these would work they probably won't be for sale.

Vladimir Khlystov
40328
Reply from developer Vladimir Khlystov 2021.02.26 07:30
You have updated the Expert Advisor, and in the new version you need to monitor the settings. The difference between the new versions is that they can be configured more flexibly. If you put a default setting on a broker with different conditions, then it is natural that you will fail. You need to be able to control every robot. To do this, we have created a whole group in Telegram. There I help you understand what the settings are for and answer questions.
Gustavo Yuji Igarashi
216
Gustavo Yuji Igarashi 2021.02.15 11:30 
 

I've been using for few weeks only and it looks promising. So far, seems to be a good EA with reasonable risk management. If you use expecting to grow your account gradually then this option would fit for you.

Stephan R
83
Stephan R 2020.12.02 16:25 
 

Test during 2 days for 2.4 version , good now go 3.4 , fast answer form seller close your eyes and buy .

dennis harvey
184
dennis harvey 2020.11.27 01:58 
 

Hi I JUST STARTED IT AGAIN AND i HAVE LOST ANOTHER $200 IN 5 MINUTES PLEASE HELP

Pavlos70
108
Pavlos70 2020.11.11 12:36 
 

Honestly been such a positive experience so far. I'm only 1 week in and the EA has managed to give me a 5% return so far. Vladimir has been great at responding to any queries. will keep this review updated

Iulian Petcu
177
Iulian Petcu 2020.11.06 15:41 
 

To everyone who is thinking of buying this EA, in a few words, just don't. Also, I don't think there is a honest 5 stars review since the author offers free MT4 version of the EA to everyone who rates it 5 stars. Let me tell you my story with this EA. I rented it for 3 months at the beginning of November, at that time the version was 2.4, ran it on a demo account, had a 7 days hanging transaction which hit rock bottom. How could I trust it with real money? Did a few more backtests afterwards, noticed it has very long periods of time on DRAWDOWN. On the EA telegram group, people almost never talk about the profits they make, no screenshots of profits, no live signals or myfxbook from users. Why is that? Strange. I was scared that my 3 months subscription to this EA wouldn't even be able to take these drawdowns to an end, if my subscription would be close to an end. Even with 0.01 lots (the lowest you can go) things could and WILL go south. It is only optimized for 2020-PRESENT DAY, not optimized for a longer period of time so unusual market fluctuations on one of the pairs could ruin the profit for every single other ones. Doesn't even have a STOP LOSS. The user interface is very attractive and that is what made me buy it but never getting fooled by that again. After crashing my DEMO account, I then asked for live signal from him but he does not have a live signal... how convenient. If the author himself does not entrust his EA with his money, why would I ever do that myself? EA risking way too much for way too little of a profit. If you let it run with 0.05 lots there is a high probability it will crash your account in 1-3 months. I strongly advise people to only make reviews based on REAL EA PERFORMANCE, not for free products! I was as honest as I could be in this review. Here I have screenshots with backtests on one of the best ECN brokers with his latest version of the EA which should be better than the one that crashed my demo. https://ibb.co/xGjxzqz https://ibb.co/NyCMFtk https://ibb.co/bj0dvq6 https://ibb.co/48Lxbbn

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Reply:

1. Only 1 month from my 3 months of rent had gone by when I posted my review. I STILL haven't run out of license. Proof https://imghostr.com/5Eb1NzeX

2. Why would I ask for renewal since I already had another 2 months left? I still have the rent of it until February 2021 but I am not using it nor will I it.

3. I NEVER ran it on a LIVE account, I only ran a demo. From my perspective, ---I always test an EA with a bit of a higher risk than I would use on a LIVE account. If it blows the demo/has more than 40% drawdowns, it's not going to work for me, and the risk/reward ratio is definitely not worth it.

No live signal of the EA, not from him nor any other person in the telegram group that purchased/rented this EA.

Optimization was made only for 2020 -> no robustness, no stop loss.

My first MQL5 product, it was my bad not backtesting it more before I bought it, thus I paid 187$ for nothing. I've learned my lesson now.

Vladimir Khlystov
40328
Reply from developer Vladimir Khlystov 2021.02.15 19:20
You set too large a lot for your deposit and got a large drawdown. And when you ran out of license, you demanded to renew it for free or promised to make a bad review. All This Is in Our correspondence with you. you just act like a fraudster trying to get an expert advisor for free in this way.
By the way on a demo account you can test an expert Advisor is totally free, it's enough to just download the EA on the website
Max van der Helm
46
Max van der Helm 2020.11.05 20:42 
 

I have been using the cm_universal_trailing_stop_hedge tool from this programmer for a long time and with good results. If this free tool works so well then a paid expert advisor "Bancomat" should work even better. Would that 7 to 15% really be feasible without further settings. I can now say: that's right. To test I used a small account of € 1000, -. Bancomat set to work with the default settings. The only adjustment I've made is set the lot size to 0.01. Result after 3 days is now € 22.54. If it continues like this, I will come to 15% in the month. I am very happy with this software.

08-12-2020 Now I have work for 6 weeks with this tool and it brings me €123 on my live account with a start value of €1200. So yes I have give this EA 5 stars to get the MT4 version but the EA is realy working. And of course you sometimes have a big drawdown but you have to be patient.

30-01-2021 Now after 3 months with Bancomat I can make up the balance. Started with € 1200, later increased to € 1375. Now my balance is € 1628. Bancomat brought me € 253 in 3 months.

Sorry it is in Dutch: https://www.facebook.com/max.vanderhelm.7/posts/1638590692990511

ООО 'Уралтранзит'
1321
Andrei Prokhorov 2020.11.04 11:49 
 

За оперативность и помощь в приобретении и установке автору 5+. Тестировал на демо-счете дает хорошие показатели.

Larry E Liddiard
689
Larry E Liddiard 2020.09.29 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2020.09.26 22:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eric Emmrich
11020
Eric Emmrich 2020.09.17 09:26 
 

Best correlation/hedging EA on the market! After almost 2 weeks of forward testing, I'm very pleased with the results: positive RRR and +4% growth at a maximum of -4% drawdown. Just follow the author's recommendations and you will be fine - even during high impact events like the FED interest rate decision yesterday.

Mohamed Naeem Ali
564
Mohamed Naeem Ali 2020.09.10 21:48 
 

Mr.Vlaimir is one of the best coder i have experienced,this ea has a very advanced and good algorithm. Lets see forward

Himanshu Manchanda
574
Himanshu Manchanda 2020.09.09 21:31 
 

Best forex robot in MQL5 period, amazing work by Mr.Vladimir as always. I am very happy with the daily profits.

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