The expert Advisor does not require configuration and optimization of parameters. At the same time, the expert Advisor trades on 20 currency pairs. The trading principle is hedging (insurance of transactions). Thanks to this principle, the EA does not enter large drawdowns. The regulation of profitability is achieved through changes in the lot. The minimum recommended Deposit is from 500 usd with a lot of 0.01. At the same time, the expected profit will be 7-15% per month. You can leave the other parameters as they are. Or, if you want to set the closure at the specified value of the total profit or when the equity of the entire account increases.

https://youtu.be/mxpfp03jsjk https://youtu.be/FWKDWqFMCac



The cross on the left side of the table indicates that the currency pair is disabled from trading. If you want to stop the expert Advisor completely, click all the crosses and wait for the expert Advisor to close all open positions. Then it will not open new deals. When you click on the profit button, the expert Advisor will offer to close the currently available profit for this pair.





The two right columns are the profit for the current day and the total profit since the expert Advisor was launched. In the right information window, the expert Advisor tells You what actions it performs.





The expert Advisor works on both MT5 and MT4, but unfortunately it is not possible to test the MT4 version in the tester and for this reason it is not available in Yandex. market, but you can get it for free after purchasing the MT5 expert Advisor. Parameters: WindSize = 1.2; - size of table cells for better display on the screen. You can set the value to more if the text does not fit in the column.

Plus_font_size = 0; - font Size. 0 - standard size 1 - 2 3 4 ... the font will be larger

AlertON - allow or prohibit alerts that inform about opening and closing positions. (the information in the window about positions will be in any case)

endMailInfo - send a message to an email address

Lot - order volume. I recommend putting 0.01 on a Deposit of less than 500 usd. For cent accounts and other Deposit currencies, you need to select a lot. You can do this during optimization or during simple testing.

K_Correlation_Open - the minimum correlation coefficient at which positions can be opened. I recommend putting it 0.7-0.9.it doesn't make sense to put it More than 1, since 1 is 100% correlation and it is achievable only if you trade on the same currency.

MinProfitClose - minimum profit for closing positions. If you trade large volumes, then put it at 10-50 usd so that the positions on the reverse Delta do not close at a loss. When trading a lot of 0.01, you can set it = 0.

quityCloseProfit-closing by % equity increment. Let's say it costs 1% - the EA will open and close positions and when the equity increases by 1% , then all current positions will be closed, including unprofitable ones on the entire account.

SumProfitClose - the total profit of all open positions at which they are closed. You can leave 0 as the EA performs its own automatic calculation for each pair and closes the pairs separately. However, this can be useful in cases where a large number of trades are open at the same time.

LossClose - total loss at which the EA will close all positions. Specified in the Deposit currency (you need to set a negative number, for example-1000 USD)

ProfitClosePercent-Rollback of the profit trail in % If set to 0, the EA will immediately close positions when the calculated profit is reached. If you put, for example, 50%, the expert Advisor will track the profit at the level of 50% until it closes the transaction on the rollback of this profit.

MaxOrders - the maximum possible number of open positions for each pair. (not for all pairs together, but for each one) I Recommend not to allow opening more than 3.



