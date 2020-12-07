Manual Grid CM

The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions.





"Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale

"Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase

"Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale

"Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase

"Close Buy" - button for closing the entire network and all open positions for purchase

"Close Sell" - the button to close the entire network and all open positions for sale

"Close" - the button to close the entire network and all open positions

"Tral Profit" - the button when clicked, the adviser will trawl the profit of all positions starting from TralStart

"Disable after taking a profit" - a button when clicked, the EA will press all the order buttons after taking a profit and the network will not be set until you click them again.









Adviser settings:





MaxBuy -maximum number of Buy

MaxSell -the maximum number of Sell

OrdersBuyStop — number of orders in the BuyStop network

OrdersSellStop — number of orders in the SellStop network

OrdersBuyLimit — number of orders in the BuyLimit network

OrdersSellLimit — number of orders in the SellLimit network

StepBuyStop-step of orders in the BuyStop network

StepSellStop-step of orders in the SellStop network

StepBuyLimit — step of orders in the BuyLimit network

StepSellLimit — step of orders in the SellLimit network

Lot — the lot of the first order from the price, then according to the formula

LotPlus-addition to the initial lot

K_Lot-magnification Factor

CloseProfitB-close buy when profit is reached

CloseProfitS — we close the sell when a certain profit

ProfitClose-close everything when the profit is reached

TralStart - start of the trawl when the profit is reached

TralClose-close everything after a rollback to

slippage — slippage

Magic-order wizard, if -1 it will pick up everything

X - horizontal offset of the panel

Y - vertical offset of the panel

TradeOFF-disabling trading after taking a profit

Order closing features





First, the adviser tries to close all orders counter, then close the market, starting with the largest volumes, and then postponement..













2-way profit fixing:





ProfitClose-profit in the Deposit currency ( for example, we put $ 100 when the total profit of the grid reaches $ 100 , it will be closed)





TralStart-profit for starting the trawl in the Deposit currency, for example$50





TralClose-closes when profit decreases, for example, the same 20$





The profit reached 50, the trawl turned on, the profit continued to grow to 60, then rolled back by 20 and everything closed at$ 40 profit.