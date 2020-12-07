Manual Grid CM
- Experts
-
Vladimir KhlystovI am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 5
The expert Advisor helps you set a network of pending orders and collect profit from any price movement. You can use it to trade many grid strategies. You can also use it to track open positions.
"Buy Stop — - open a network of pending stop orders for sale
"Sell Stop" - open a network of pending stop orders for purchase
"Buy Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for sale
"Sell Limit" - open a network of pending limit orders for purchase
"Close Buy" - button for closing the entire network and all open positions for purchase
"Close Sell" - the button to close the entire network and all open positions for sale
"Close" - the button to close the entire network and all open positions
"Tral Profit" - the button when clicked, the adviser will trawl the profit of all positions starting from TralStart
"Disable after taking a profit" - a button when clicked, the EA will press all the order buttons after taking a profit and the network will not be set until you click them again.
Adviser settings:
MaxBuy -maximum number of Buy
MaxSell -the maximum number of Sell
OrdersBuyStop — number of orders in the BuyStop network
OrdersSellStop — number of orders in the SellStop network
OrdersBuyLimit — number of orders in the BuyLimit network
OrdersSellLimit — number of orders in the SellLimit network
StepBuyStop-step of orders in the BuyStop network
StepSellStop-step of orders in the SellStop network
StepBuyLimit — step of orders in the BuyLimit network
StepSellLimit — step of orders in the SellLimit network
Lot — the lot of the first order from the price, then according to the formula
LotPlus-addition to the initial lot
K_Lot-magnification Factor
CloseProfitB-close buy when profit is reached
CloseProfitS — we close the sell when a certain profit
ProfitClose-close everything when the profit is reached
TralStart - start of the trawl when the profit is reached
TralClose-close everything after a rollback to
slippage — slippage
Magic-order wizard, if -1 it will pick up everything
X - horizontal offset of the panel
Y - vertical offset of the panel
TradeOFF-disabling trading after taking a profit
Order closing features
First, the adviser tries to close all orders counter, then close the market, starting with the largest volumes, and then postponement..
2-way profit fixing:
ProfitClose-profit in the Deposit currency ( for example, we put $ 100 when the total profit of the grid reaches $ 100 , it will be closed)
TralStart-profit for starting the trawl in the Deposit currency, for example$50
TralClose-closes when profit decreases, for example, the same 20$
The profit reached 50, the trawl turned on, the profit continued to grow to 60, then rolled back by 20 and everything closed at$ 40 profit.