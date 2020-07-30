Ophiuchus Paid Version

4.33

Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as 13 is the key elements for this trading strategy.

Trading Strategy

The following are the main characteristic of this EA.

  • Martingale based strategy.

  • Only open more trades when it is on the right direction.

  • earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday.

  • Profit from the volatility of the market.

  • Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe.

Back Test Result

Back test result are as following

  • Back test from 1 Jan 2017 till 1 July 2020 (42 months) with starting capital of USD 2000.

  • Total Net Profit USD 13,949.51 with total 21778 trades.

  • Average monthly profit USD 332  ( ~ 16% return per month).

  • You can refer the back test video here

  • Live Account performance are tracked via myfxbook . You can see exact trade history from past and current trade via myfxbook. Go to myfxbook and then search for "Ophiuchus" and then click on Systems tab (not the user tab). You will be able to see Ophiuchus trading system performance there. (We can't post myfxbook link here).

Available Setting

  • Profit Target for each Order - Profit target in fractional pip for every open order.

  • Starting Lots - The lot size for first order. The lot size will increase in the subsequent order.

  • Maximum # of trades - Maximum number of orders the EA allow to open.

  • Max Spread Allow - Only will open order if the spread is within this value.Change it based on your broker's spread.

  • Enable Last Trade - If this is enabled(set to true), no new order will open after the chain of orders are closed. Handy when you want it to stop trading after the current orders are closed.

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for orders traded by this EA.

Refer here for more detail.

    Recommendation

    For the setting, use the default setting except the starting lot.The starting lot will depend on your capital. If your capital is USD 2,000, you need to start with 0.01. If it is USD 20,000, you can start with 0.1. You can also use cent account or micro account to start with small capital. 

    The starting lots must CHANGE based on your capital using above ratio.

    For the max spread allow, you can configure based on your broker's spread range.

    As this is high frequency trading, you need to use a broker account that has no commission charge. If you can find forex account without commission charge and no swap charge, then it is better. 

    In short, full recommended configuration are as following.

    • Use broker with no commission charge
    • Preferably with no swap fee too
    • Starting Lots must change with this formula - Starting Lots = Capital / 200,000. Eg, Capital = USD 2000. Starting Lots = 2000/ 200,000 = 0.01. You must use at least 200,000 as minimum ratio. You can choose to use higher number like 300,000 or 400,000 for safer configuration. Safer configuration means lesser profit too, but you will have lesser chance to have margin call. You will need to balance between profit and safety yourself.
    • Leverage must be 1:500 or above
    • Can run on Cents account or Micro Account if you want to start with smaller capital.
    • Run this EA on EURUSD on M1 timeframe. I received feedback from other users that it works great on other currency too, but do test it yourself with own risk.

    If you are looking for broker that fulfill the above criteria, you can either use FBS


    There is no unlimited version for the time being and with this version, you can start this EA with a cheaper price by renting it.

    Alternative of running the EA on your machine for 24 hours, you can also opt to purchase the trading signal of Ophiuchus here ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/806339. You can save the hassle for the setup and running it 24 by 5 trading day. You can verify the live performance of Ophiuchus from the trading signal performance.

    If you have any question or would like to follow the update/progress on Ophiuchus or my Upcoming EA , you can follow the FB page here or PM me there.

    Warning!

    This is high risk trading and you might lose all your capital in your account, please make sure you start with amount that you are comfortable with. Try this with your own risk and no one will be responsible for your loss.

    Hope you like this EA! Please leave me some comments if you like this EA as your recognition means a lot to me. 

    Happy trading and may the force be with you !

    Update 27 March 2022 -> We added AUDCAD Support on 3.2 version. 

    Update 11 Jan 2024 -> Now we have Ophiuchus MT5 version with avoid trading on news feature, which the EA will automatically stop trading before high volatile news announcement to avoid high volatile period and reduce the risk. This MT5 version is not available on mql5.com but it is available on at Limitless Trading






    Reviews 10
    Andreas Mollstaetter
    622
    Andreas Mollstaetter 2021.06.21 08:56 
     

    Yes it is marginal yes it is a grid system Both are very dangerous But When used defensively you can make good money The strategy here is very defensive Regarding the grid and marginal I subjected the system to long back tests - the result was very good DD stayed in the frame Then I did it on a demo and let it run - the same result as the subsequent backtest. Now it's running live Only change Account size 5 k Lot size 0.01 At the beginning I had problems starting the EA The developer reacted less than 10 minutes later - great Will post more results

    Addendum 09/13/2021

    I get the same results even though I use 2 other brokers.

    Events where larger trends can occur are announced by the developer in good time so that the EA is switched off in good time and when it is reactivated. Thus, larger DDs are bypassed.

    I can definitely recommend the EA, but you should follow the guidelines.

    Best EA I bought here on this marketplace.

    kmkm
    641
    kmkm 2020.12.18 21:58 
     

    Great robot and great job. The author gives the opportunity to try the trial version. Follow the recommendations regarding the size of the lot, try it in work and you will see for yourself

    Swing Trader
    905
    Swing Trader 2020.12.18 09:54 
     

    Up to now very good entries. very friendly and fast communication with the seller. thank you. Up to now, I can recommend it. will report in some days, weeks again. thx -- update: I started about 2 weeks agon in demo account. leverage 1:200. profit about USD 900 in USD 10.000 demo account. pairs: eurusd 0.05 lot, gbpusd, nzdusd and audusd 0.01 lot. open trades at the moment about -145 USD. will start in January 2021 with live account. all to you good trades

    Recommended products
    Nasdaq Expansion M15
    Marek Kupka
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
    Element 8
    Vladimir Deryagin
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor works on the basis of a position reversal following the trend. The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing. Expert Advisor settings, description: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) - select the day of the week of trading, or the hour on this day, until which you can trade. Magic is a unique number of open trades. Volume - the trading volume
    UniTradeXpert
    Tsz Fung Wong
    Experts
    Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
    Eurusdkiller
    Nehemiah Rono
    Experts
    EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
    Gann Box MT4
    Frederic Jacques Collomb
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
    Praetor EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    Experts
    Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
    Good Monday
    Konstantin Kulikov
    5 (7)
    Experts
    The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
    Working Bot
    Dmitry Shutov
    1 (1)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.73 (11)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicators
    Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
    CHF Portal
    Ngo Yung Lau
    Experts
    CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
    Rejection Sniper PRO EA
    Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
    Experts
    Rejection Sniper PRO EA v2.00 is a high-precision automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed to capture strong reversal opportunities using advanced rejection candle analysis combined with trend confirmation. This Expert Advisor identifies powerful price rejection patterns at key support and resistance levels, filtering trades with multi-timeframe EMA trend direction to ensure high-probability entries. Key Features: Advanced rejection candle detection (wick-based strategy) Smart s
    Shooting Target
    Chui Yu Lui
    Experts
    / ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
    Arman Flying EA X3
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
    Imperator EA
    Sergei Ozerov
    Experts
    Imperator EA   Imperator   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses   Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as: MACD RSI Price Action A
    Endless Grid
    Sigit Hariyono
    Experts
    Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
    Forex Hunter
    ShangLin Wu
    Experts
    Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick. If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points. This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot =
    Jupiter Mt4
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
    N Era V EA MT4
    Aleksandr Zheltikov
    Experts
    New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
    Dragon Ball MT4
    Hui Qiu
    Experts
    Dragon Ball MT4 is newly available with a promotion There are only a few copies left, $599 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 Real-time live account signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361170 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes , H4 breakout strategy, The number of orders placed every day is staggering! Dragon Ball MT4   Updated v1.80 !!      Important update:   Optimized the stability of DB1~DB7 strategy,  Merge ET9 's D1 breakout strategy,  Add MaxStopLoss and MaxT
    Killer EurUsd
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
    Arman Flying EA R1
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
    Latency Edge
    Sabina Fik
    Experts
    Ось відформатований текст без альтернативних назв у дужках: Latency Edge Scalpel Latency Edge Scalpel is a high-frequency, institutional-grade trading solution engineered for high-precision scalping in the decentralized Forex market. This is not a simple grid or martingale bot; it is a sophisticated mathematical tool designed to exploit micro-structural price gaps and momentary volatility imbalances. The Algorithmic Core At its heart, Latency Edge Scalpel operates on a hybrid volatility-filterin
    Momentum Multiple
    Bogdan Mihail Moise
    Experts
    Hi and welcome to  Momentum Multiple,  The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with     active orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user
    InfinityPro
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Experts
    This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
    Ichimoku Multi Currency EA MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Experts
    Introducing the Ichimoku Cloud Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4, a sophisticated trading solution designed for traders seeking to harness the power of the Ichimoku indicator across multiple currency pairs. This expert advisor automates trading decisions based on robust signal logic, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to optimize their trading strategies. This EA provides a comprehensive trading framework, allowing users to benefit from advanced features such as grid rec
    Inside Candle EA
    Hong Ling Mu
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
    FREE
    Fast Lane
    Panganani Sithole
    Experts
    Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
    Advisor for graphic arrows
    Vladimir Khlystov
    Experts
    The EA opens trades using the indicator's graphical arrows. If the indicator needle does not have a binding buffers, it is possible to test this indicator with the help of dagnogo adviser. Specify the arrow codes in the parameters and the EA will trade on them. You can find out the arrow codes by opening the arrow properties. following values are set by default: 225; //Up arrow code 226; //Down arrow code
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    More from author
    Limitless
    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    Limitless EA is a martingale based EA, which provide a lot of configuration to customize your martingale strategy to suit your personal risk profile. Trading Strategy  Main characteristic of this EA: Martingale based strategy. Determine very short term trend as the aim is to get small profit on each trade. Open more trades to ensure the profit target is closer to current price. Earn small profit for each trades and extremely large volume of trading everyday. Profit from the volatility of the mar
    Jakiro
    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    Experts
    Jakiro, the Twin Head Dragon in Dota Game, is a ranged intelligence hero who utilizes the powers of ice and fire with powerful linear area spells. Having the same characteristics as Jakiro, Jakiro EA is a duo-thread EA that can monitor the market to buy and sell the same pair of currency simultaneously. This provides Jakiro EA’s ability to profit no matter in an uptrend or downtrend market. Jakiro EA Strategy Martingale + Hedging + Compounding Martingale - The EA will open more orders with hig
    Filter:
    Wei Tao Hu
    334
    Wei Tao Hu 2023.01.05 07:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2023.01.05 10:48
    Hi Wei Tao, thanks for your review. This is quite a common question from all our clients. For Ophiuchus, it has the tendency to continue the same trend. The reason begin is as follows
    For example, in your case, it opens buy order
    If it opens a few buy order, it means the price was dropping previously
    Then when the price rebound and it hits the profit target and then all buy order close.
    After all buy order close, the next minute when Ophiuchis EA check on the market short term trend
    It is most likely will be in an uptrend
    As it just rebound and hit the profit target.
    That is why it will continue to open buy order
    If you think the trend is different, sometimes you can use the trade buy trade sell button to control the direction. Hope this makes sense to you:)
    Andreas Mollstaetter
    622
    Andreas Mollstaetter 2021.06.21 08:56 
     

    Yes it is marginal yes it is a grid system Both are very dangerous But When used defensively you can make good money The strategy here is very defensive Regarding the grid and marginal I subjected the system to long back tests - the result was very good DD stayed in the frame Then I did it on a demo and let it run - the same result as the subsequent backtest. Now it's running live Only change Account size 5 k Lot size 0.01 At the beginning I had problems starting the EA The developer reacted less than 10 minutes later - great Will post more results

    Addendum 09/13/2021

    I get the same results even though I use 2 other brokers.

    Events where larger trends can occur are announced by the developer in good time so that the EA is switched off in good time and when it is reactivated. Thus, larger DDs are bypassed.

    I can definitely recommend the EA, but you should follow the guidelines.

    Best EA I bought here on this marketplace.

    Yuri Ghiani
    1058
    Yuri Ghiani 2021.06.18 15:03 
     

    danger martingale

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2021.06.19 05:56
    Thanks Yuri for your review. Indeed, this is a high risk high return strategy.
    Markus Feldinger
    956
    Markus Feldinger 2021.01.22 14:21 
     

    just another simple martingale ea. as long as I was using small lots 0.01 it was doing fine. but when I increased to 0.1, al hell broke loose. it opened a position at the top of eurusd, at around 1.2330, and then opened more than 30 buy trades all the way down to 1.2080, resulting in a dd of 20%. this means that it ignored the m15, m30, h1 trends that were all deep in the red. I had to trade my way out of this hole manually. when my abo expired, it closed all trades. whoich was very unfortunate, because I had already manually adjusted the tp's. allin all I made a loss of 700 eur plus the cost of the ea which is not cheap. but the worst aspect of this ea is that it ignores downtrends on multiple time frames and just martingales itself into desperation.

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2021.01.23 15:22
    thanks for your feedback Markus :)
    kmkm
    641
    kmkm 2020.12.18 21:58 
     

    Great robot and great job. The author gives the opportunity to try the trial version. Follow the recommendations regarding the size of the lot, try it in work and you will see for yourself

    Swing Trader
    905
    Swing Trader 2020.12.18 09:54 
     

    Up to now very good entries. very friendly and fast communication with the seller. thank you. Up to now, I can recommend it. will report in some days, weeks again. thx -- update: I started about 2 weeks agon in demo account. leverage 1:200. profit about USD 900 in USD 10.000 demo account. pairs: eurusd 0.05 lot, gbpusd, nzdusd and audusd 0.01 lot. open trades at the moment about -145 USD. will start in January 2021 with live account. all to you good trades

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2021.01.11 08:26
    Hi, thanks for your review, and glad that you like it. My recommendation for leverage is 1:500. This is the leverage that I used for my own account too. Thanks and Happy Trading!
    elpcrister0329
    25
    elpcrister0329 2020.12.04 14:14 
     

    Just completed my 1st week of running to live account at EURUSD M1....EA is performing very well , almost 5% gain for 1st week.

    sudhindra
    612
    sudhindra 2020.11.19 20:30 
     

    Running as per the recommendation on EU and Gold. Safe returns. Hidden Gem. Awesome. Also exploring other pairs in testing.

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2020.11.20 00:53
    Thanks for the great review. Looking forward to your result from your testing in other pairs :)
    Eduard Mushkatin
    1928
    Eduard Mushkatin 2020.11.04 21:23 
     

    I am the user as well of Limitless as of the Ophiuchus Paid EAs. Both are doing great job on my accounts. Ophiuchus is definetly one of the very profitable EAs in my portfolio. It trades at any time of day and delivers very stable profits on EURUSD (M1), but it's lots less aggressive compare to the Limitless. For every 1000 you should start with the initial lot of 0.01, if there are no other EAs on the account. Great product!

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2020.11.05 13:49
    Thanks for the review and supports. I just uploaded a new version of Ophiuchus with the feature that you suggested. Thanks for your great input too. Happy trading!
    Mr. Polwal
    183
    Mr. Polwal 2020.11.02 20:01 
     

    Ein sehr profitabler EA. Einstellungen sind auf ein Minimum reduziert. Zusätzlich zu EURUSD, kann es auch mit anderen Währungspaaren handeln und Gewinne liefern. Es läuft seit drei Wochen auf drei Demo-Kontos und ist nun seit ein paar Tagen auf einem Real-Konto und macht nur Gewinne. Großartig.

    Limitless Trading Enterprise
    5655
    Reply from developer Foo Kwok Whye 2020.11.03 00:09
    Thanks for your great review :). Your feedback is important to me.
    Reply to review