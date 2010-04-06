Pivot Point daily
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
.................................if you need pivot point s levels...............................
............................this is a daily pivot point level creator...........................
...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5...
.................................also shows levels for 3 last days..............................................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............