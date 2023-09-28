Ppr PA
- Indicators
- Yury Emeliyanov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 September 2023
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market.
Features:
- Automatic PPR Detection: The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart.
- Visual Signals: Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively.
- Arrow Distance Adjustment: Users can adjust the distance of the arrows from the bars through the parameters.
How To Use:
- Attaching to the Chart: Set the indicator to the desired chart of a currency pair or instrument.
- Signal Analysis: Track the appearance of arrows to identify buying and selling opportunities.
- Decision Making: Base your trading decisions on the signals provided by the indicator and combine them with other analytical tools for better accuracy.
Trading Strategy:
PPR Indicator can be integrated into various trading strategies. Traders can combine this indicator with other technical indicators and trend analysis methods to improve trading efficiency.
Attention:
It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real trading account. The indicator is provided "as is", without guarantees regarding its effectiveness or suitability for specific trading purposes.
good indicator