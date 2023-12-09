Sofacero MTF Zigzag
- Indicators
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Tran Viet SoI'm a Information Technology Engineer from Vietnam.
I have self-studied Forex trading for over 1 year.
I have knowledge of candles, candlestick patterns, price action, technical analysis ...
I taught myself to program MQL4 and MQL5, I can write indicators and EA.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a Multi-Time-Frame Zigzag indicator
You can change parameters of Zigzag, include Zigzag Depth, Zigzag Deviation, Zigzag Backstep.
You can choose which Time Frame to display Zigzag by turn ShowXXX to true or false (ShowXXX = ShowM1, ShowM5, ShowM15...).
Noted: Lower Time Frame Zigzag will not display on Higher Time Frame. Example: Your current Time Frame is H1, you can not see Zigzag of M1 to M30 even
you turn them on.