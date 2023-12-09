Sofacero MTF Zigzag

This is a Multi-Time-Frame Zigzag indicator

You can change parameters of Zigzag, include Zigzag Depth, Zigzag Deviation, Zigzag Backstep.

You can choose which Time Frame to display Zigzag by turn ShowXXX to true or false (ShowXXX = ShowM1, ShowM5, ShowM15...).

Noted: Lower Time Frame Zigzag will not display on Higher Time Frame. Example: Your current Time Frame is H1, you can not see Zigzag of M1 to M30 even you turn them on.

