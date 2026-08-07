FVG Zone MT4

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Edition - Automated Smart Money Footprints

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders.
Pro Version Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

Stop drawing zones manually. Introducing the Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Edition. This lightweight, highly accurate indicator automatically detects and draws core imbalances on your chart, helping you identify institutional footprints without the hassle of manual chart markup. Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting so you can focus on execution.

KEY FEATURES OF THE FREE EDITION:

Fully Automated FVG Detection: Instantly maps out Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps with mathematical precision. Real-Time Zone Status: Easily distinguish between Fresh (untouched) and Mitigated (tested) zones. Smart Zoom-Adaptive Visuals: Text labels and midline lengths automatically adjust their distance based on your chart's zoom level. Your charts will always look clean and professional. Advanced FVG Range Filter: Filter out market noise. Set your minimum and maximum FVG size (in pips) to only display imbalances that meet your strict trading criteria. Fully Customizable Aesthetics: Tailor the look to your exact style. Adjust zone colors, border widths, midline styles, and text fonts. Optimized for Performance: Extremely lightweight code allows you to scan hundreds of historical bars without slowing down your trading terminal.

READY FOR THE ULTIMATE EDGE? UPGRADE TO PRO

While the Free Edition provides the essential tools to start trading imbalances, the FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator takes your market analysis to an entirely new level. Professional traders do not just trade every gap; they trade the ones with the heaviest institutional backing.

Upgrade to the Pro Version to unlock these exclusive features:

Dynamic Zone Scoring (Pro Exclusive): Never guess who is in control again. Our advanced scoring engine calculates the Tick Volume and momentum behind every FVG formation. The indicator visually splits the FVG background into a precise Buyer vs. Seller Ratio (e.g., 72% Blue / 28% Red), allowing you to instantly gauge the institutional strength behind the gap. Inversion Fair Value Gaps / iFVG (Pro Exclusive): Automatically detect when a zone is broken and flips into powerful support or resistance. Multi-Timeframe MTF Scanner (Pro Exclusive): Project higher timeframe imbalances directly onto your lower timeframe execution charts for perfect top-down analysis.

RECOMMENDED USAGE:

Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) & MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Best Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and Daily.

Best Instruments: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), and Crypto.

Ideal Strategies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, Liquidity Trading, and Price Action.

Download the Free Version today to streamline your chart reading. Once you see the power of automated imbalances, check out our developer page to upgrade to the Pro version and trade only the highest-quality zones!

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Change In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184930


--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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