DR IDR for all sessions

4.93
Updates
9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info.
24/10/2023 - Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range.


Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself.
So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might develop a MT5 version.
All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chance I will develop one.

Find the stats version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91788

You can change the colors of the IDR, IDR lines, DR lines and the 50% line as you like.
The default timings are based on IC Markets. Change the timings accordingly to your own broker.
This indicator also works with Soft4fx forex simulator. If you don't have Soft4fx yet, feel free to ask for my referral link.

For the Soft4fx warriors out there: make sure you set "Number of days" high enough to cover the days you want to test. For example, you start the simulation from Jan 2022 till Nov 2022 then you need to change 50 to 11*30=330. Then you should be good to go.

From v1.1 and up: You can now display STD lines. Optionally with a button to toggle the lines. Can be a bit laggy. So be mindful of that.

Remember, it's not the strategy, it's you!

I don't know why, but the MQL5 market downloads the indicator into the Expert Advisor folder. 

Please move it manually to your indicator folder.


Reviews 26
Macaco_di_Bali
25
Macaco_di_Bali 2025.06.01 02:09 
 

Very helpful, having update problems installing 3 indicators, is it possible to create with 9 sessions to resemble the ICT Macros?

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.25 15:25 
 

Great... thank you...

morzat1
34
morzat1 2024.01.05 18:46 
 

Great work, please create mt5.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
DR IDR stats
Chi Chun Ho
Indicators
Based on the free DR/IDR indicator but with basic stats. Has the feature to export the daily data to a HTML file. So you can check the daily DRs yourself. Be mindful that the stats can vary from different broker feeds. So make sure your MT4 has enough data. Scroll back in your MT4 and check for any gaps in the feed. Sometimes you will have to scroll back to update the stats. Feel free to contact me for questions related to the purchase, installation and use of the Indicator.
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Macaco_di_Bali
25
Macaco_di_Bali 2025.06.01 02:09 
 

Very helpful, having update problems installing 3 indicators, is it possible to create with 9 sessions to resemble the ICT Macros?

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2025.06.01 06:54
I don't plan on working on this free indicator unless I make a paid version. But that also depends on demand
merky16
345
merky16 2024.12.29 10:34 
 

Buena herramienta, gracias por su trabajo

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.25 15:25 
 

Great... thank you...

morzat1
34
morzat1 2024.01.05 18:46 
 

Great work, please create mt5.

Kathleen Spradlin
18
Kathleen Spradlin 2023.06.22 11:02 
 

This is fantastic. Easily integrated/downloaded for laptop. No record of "purchase" or obvs download option on Android mobile...is that a support question?

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2023.06.23 10:28
Glad you like it :)
This indicator is only the desktop MT4
Fx.bender
25
Fx.bender 2023.05.06 00:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edmanuk
94
Edmanuk 2023.04.12 23:53 
 

Excellent Indicator. Would love an option to display the zones with "line Border" That will help with a cleaner chart. Thanks again for the great work!

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2023.05.03 11:29
Nice suggestion! Will think about when I update this indicator. Currently busy with the stats version.
Mars Montero
367
Mars Montero 2023.03.21 22:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LucBrice
14
LucBrice 2023.01.29 22:08 
 

It works at the beginning but after i can make it work now ... how to fix the problem ?

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2023.01.29 22:50
Explain your problem please
renetrader07
135
renetrader07 2023.01.19 07:35 
 

Great work! Thank you very much!

sergeiua777
14
sergeiua777 2023.01.13 18:33 
 

Great!

Luciano Da Ponte
33
Luciano Da Ponte 2023.01.11 08:35 
 

Works good! will check soft4fx also!

N.Maragno
27
N.Maragno 2023.01.05 22:07 
 

Simply amazing!!! Thanks for your time and effort to code this beauty!!!

Julian Josef Budziszewski
236
Julian Josef Budziszewski 2022.12.31 11:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2022.12.31 11:15
Thank you for the kind words. I really appreciate that. 2023 will be good!
G1235
108
G1235 2022.12.30 20:49 
 

Very nice indicator 👍

trinityMax
73
trinityMax 2022.12.28 21:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chih Wen Yang
244
Chih Wen Yang 2022.12.27 23:55 
 

Thank you mate

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2022.12.28 10:31
You are welcome!
naturaltrader
20
naturaltrader 2022.12.27 15:49 
 

Beautiful indicator! Thank you so much for getting right back to me regarding the fix for Soft4x. Great programmer!

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2022.12.27 16:57
Thank you for letting me know. It wasn't just an issue for Soft4fx
hp.urxlnc
19
hp.urxlnc 2022.12.27 15:07 
 

Thank you so much for the Indicator it works really well i the MT4. I had a request can you please share the MQ4 file as it is required to practice in Forex Tester 5 i will be very very grateful

Chi Chun Ho
3770
Reply from developer Chi Chun Ho 2022.12.27 15:18
Even though you can use this indicator for free, I will not share the MQ4 file.
Winileh
14
Winileh 2022.12.26 13:20 
 

Works very well

12
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