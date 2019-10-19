BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity.

A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish.

A pivot point and the associated support and resistance levels are often turning points for the direction of price movement in a market. In an up-trending market, the pivot point and the resistance levels may represent a ceiling level in price above which the uptrend is no longer sustainable and a reversal may occur.In a declining market, a pivot point and the support levels may represent a low price level of stability or a resistance to further decline ( Wikipedia).





The calculation for a PP and its associated S & R levels is shown below:

Pivot point (PP) = (High + Low + Close)/3

= High + 2(PP – Low) Third support (S3) = Low – 2(High – PP)





Trading with pivot points is the ultimate support and resistance strategy.It takes away the subjectivity involved with manually plotting S and R levels.









Input Parameters





Basic Settings

Select Current Day's Rectangle Color – for selecting the color of the Rectangle that includes all the bars of the current day

– for selecting the color of the Rectangle that includes all the bars of the current day Select Current Day's Vertical Line Color - for selecting the color of the Vertical Line that specifies the starting moment of the current day

- for selecting the color of the Vertical Line that specifies the starting moment of the current day Show Sunday Trading Hours – true if on our Chart there are trading bars on some hour of Sunday and false otherwise

– true if on our Chart there are trading bars on some hour of Sunday and false otherwise Sunday Trading Start Time – for making input the exact time that trading starts on





Pivots Settings





For selecting the color, style and size of drawn lines and text.



