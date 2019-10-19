BeST Classic Pivot Points

BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity.
A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish.

A pivot point and the associated support and resistance levels are often turning points for the direction of price movement in a market.

In an up-trending market, the pivot point and the resistance levels may represent a ceiling level in price above which the uptrend is no longer sustainable and a reversal may occur.In a declining market, a pivot point and the support levels may represent a low price level of stability or a resistance to further decline ( Wikipedia).


The calculation for a PP and its associated S & R levels is shown below:
  • Pivot point (PP) = (High + Low + Close)/3
  • First resistance (R1) = (2 x PP) – Low
  • First support (S1) = (2 x PP) – High
  • Second resistance (R2) = PP + (High – Low)
  • Second support (S2) = PP – (High – Low)
  • Third resistance (R3) = High + 2(PP – Low)
  • Third support (S3) = Low – 2(High – PP)

Trading with pivot points is the ultimate support and resistance strategy.It takes away the subjectivity involved with manually plotting S and R levels.


Input Parameters


Basic Settings
  • Select Current Day's Rectangle Color – for selecting the color of the Rectangle that includes all the bars of the current day
  • Select Current Day's Vertical Line Color - for selecting the color of the Vertical Line that specifies the starting moment of the current day
  • Show Sunday Trading Hours – true if on our Chart there are trading bars on some hour of Sunday and false otherwise
  • Sunday Trading Start Time – for making input the exact time that trading starts on 

Pivots Settings

For selecting the color, style and size of drawn lines and text.

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2025.01.23 13:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

merky16
335
merky16 2022.11.10 22:19 
 

Hola, muy buen producto para mi, me gusta que este el precio en cada linea, lo estoy usando a diario con buenos resultados. Muchas gracias por su labor.

Eleni Koulocheri
33338
Reply from developer Eleni Koulocheri 2022.11.11 05:24
I am glad that you like this particular product, but especially because it helps you get good results in trading.
Also thank you for your kind words,
Have you always a good and successful trading. BeST Regards Eleni
Reply to review