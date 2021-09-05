Grapic ByArrowTrend Pro

The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position.

Optimal usage:

1. Wait for the trend reversal arrow to appear, we can enter an order to start a new trend.

2. The corresponding arrow in the bar that appears in the same direction as the trend can enter orders with the same trend.

3. The strategy tester: you run using Experts advisor then drag the indicator to the chart. then choose repaint=false mode and continue to test it.

Note: To ensure the safety of your orders, you should combine trends with multiple timeframes that the indicator supports timeframes.

We will update regularly to optimize the indicator

Link Telegram Signals to Bot and request: https://t.me/tForexSniper