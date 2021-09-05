Grapic ByArrowTrend Pro

1

Indicator support for only: Entry Point to Trend Pro

Link indicator  support  : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867

Supports all currency pairs declared in the definition. Help investors do not need to open many charts.

Notice the DEAL: multiple time frames confluence   M15, H1, H4.



Entry Point to Trend Pro

The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position.

Optimal usage:

1. Wait for the trend reversal arrow to appear, we can enter an order to start a new trend.

2. The corresponding arrow in the bar that appears in the same direction as the trend can enter orders with the same trend.

3. The strategy tester:  you run using Experts advisor then drag the indicator to the chart. then choose repaint=false mode and continue to test it.

Note: To ensure the safety of your orders, you should combine trends with multiple timeframes that the indicator supports timeframes.

We will update regularly to optimize the indicator

Link Telegram Signals to Bot and request https://t.me/tForexSniper

Broker Exness Zero Spread  https://one.exness.link/a/u0t091q1

 












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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Forex Reversal Trend Pro
Truong Cong Truc
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator : Forex Reversal Trend  The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position. Version PRO:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867 Telegram: https://t.me/tForexSniper
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Entry Point to Trend Pro
Truong Cong Truc
3 (1)
Indicators
Entry Point to Trend Pro The indicator helps investors to identify the earliest and perfect reversal point. Easy to make decision to trade with the trend Price action trading. support resistance and market trends. By technical analysis, the robot creates a short-term strategy to determine the most optimal entry position. Optimal usage: 1. Wait for the trend reversal arrow to appear, we can enter an order to start a new trend. 2. The corresponding arrow in the bar that appears in the same directi
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topline8000
1144
topline8000 2023.08.12 13:42 
 

not working

Truong Cong Truc
1381
Reply from developer Truong Cong Truc 2024.05.26 15:53
note Link indicator support : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70867
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