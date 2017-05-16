There is a variety of trading strategies taking advantage of pivot points and daily opens, weekly close and monthly close which is partly why they are so important: they simply get used by a lot of traders!

Pivot points are important horizontal support and resistance levels that get calculated using the high, low and closing price of the previous period (for example D1). With this indicator, you can choose between hourly to monthly timeframes to base your pivot point calculation on.

This tool gives you the opportunity to display pivot point support and resistance levels as well as the daily open, weekly close and monthly close levels on your chart with high levels of customization.



Why "Professional Pivot Points"



As I have already mentioned, pivot point levels are highly important support and resistance levels. But as every chart reacts differently to often the same signals, it is extremely important to understand how you can trade those signals for each chart individually.



Most other pivot point indicators do simply not offer the option to show historical levels or select a time shift, although that can be vitally important for your understanding of the markets, therefore for your trading success and to find a trading strategy that suits you and the market best.



This indicator offers various personalization options to make it fit your taste. I will explain everything you need to know about the customization options further below in the section "Input Parameters".

You can even easily show different levels of multiple timeframes and pivot calculation modes on one chart by simultaneously running the program side by side as many times as you want, each time with different settings (see screenshots). If levels of different timeframes or calculation methods overlap, this tells you that there is an especially strong support or resistance in this area.



