Professional Pivot Points

4

This tool gives you the opportunity to display pivot point support and resistance levels as well as the daily open, weekly close and monthly close levels on your chart with high levels of customization.

Pivot points are important horizontal support and resistance levels that get calculated using the high, low and closing price of the previous period (for example D1). With this indicator, you can choose between hourly to monthly timeframes to base your pivot point calculation on.

There is a variety of trading strategies taking advantage of pivot points and daily opens, weekly close and monthly close which is partly why they are so important: they simply get used by a lot of traders!


Why "Professional Pivot Points"

As I have already mentioned, pivot point levels are highly important support and resistance levels. But as every chart reacts differently to often the same signals, it is extremely important to understand how you can trade those signals for each chart individually.

Most other pivot point indicators do simply not offer the option to show historical levels or select a time shift, although that can be vitally important for your understanding of the markets, therefore for your trading success and to find a trading strategy that suits you and the market best.

This indicator offers various personalization options to make it fit your taste. I will explain everything you need to know about the customization options further below in the section "Input Parameters".

You can even easily show different levels of multiple timeframes and pivot calculation modes on one chart by simultaneously running the program side by side as many times as you want, each time with different settings (see screenshots). If levels of different timeframes or calculation methods overlap, this tells you that there is an especially strong support or resistance in this area.


Input Parameters

  • Pivot Point Method - Select a method for calculating the pivot points (Standard, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and DeMark).
  • Fibonacci Pivot Points Levels - Select which Fibonacci levels your Fibonacci pivots should be based upon.
  • Show Fibonacci Levels - Select whether or not you would like to have labels for each Fibonacci level to display which level it is.
  • Pivot Timeframe - Choose a timeframe for the pivot point calculation (H4, D1, W1, MN1).
  • Time Shift - This Option lets you mimic the way the daily pivot points would be displayed in different time zones. For example, a time shift of 1 would simulate pivot points from a time zone that is one hour "behind" your own time zone.
  • Exclude Weekend Data (Market open on Sundays) - If the (forex) market opens on Sundays, this option will prevent you from getting wrong pivot points displayed on Mondays by using data from before the weekend.
  • Exclude Weekend Data (Market close on Saturdays) - If the (forex) market closes on Saturdays, you can use this option to draw the pivot points over the weekend.
  • Visible - Set if the levels should be visible.
  • Show History - Set if historical levels should be displayed on your chart.
  • Show Pivot Levels / Daily Open / Weekly Close / Weekly High and Low / Monthly Close - Set if the pivot point, daily open, weekly close weekly high/low and monthly close levels should be displayed on your chart.
  • Show Mid Pivot Levels - If you display pivot points on your chart, you can select if mid-pivot levels should also be displayed.
  • Save Object Resources - This option lets you reduce the history size (number of levels on the chart) and therefore reduce loading times and use of resources.
  • Draw as Background - Lets you draw the pivot levels as the background of the chart, so that they cannot cover up the charts.
  • Pivot Data Timeframe - If the levels display incorrectly, you can try changing this option to try to fix it. Sometimes, the data of one timeframe might be incomplete or otherwise corrupted.
  • Current and Historical Level Width, Style and Color - Choose your current and historical level width, style and color individually.


Note

  • If you want to get an impression of how it works, you can download my product 'Easy Daily Open' for free. It uses mainly the same algorithms and is only reduced to the Daily Open function.
  • If you experience any problems with the program, please send me a message so that we can solve it.


Reviews 11
W0i7l0l7y12
119
W0i7l0l7y12 2026.06.07 13:44 
 

THANKS

smfayyaz
124
smfayyaz 2024.06.28 14:19 
 

Excellent platform for all queries and need of anyone can think of.

Peter
1128
Peter 2018.03.03 15:01 
 

Simon is a great developer and this is by far my favourite pivot indicator.

I'm quite sophisticated when it comes to pivots and other levels and this can do it all!

I can recommend.

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Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Easy Daily Open
Simon Busley
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator lets you easily mark the daily open levels on a chart with several possibilities of customization. For many trading strategies, the daily open level is an important level to base trading decisions on. That is why I chose to create this indicator that is designed to assist you with trading these strategies, as well as further optimizing them and getting a general understanding of the markets movements. With this tools help, you can easily take a look at the previous price action ar
FREE
Trade Bookmark
Simon Busley
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This tool helps you find, revisit and document your past trades by marking the entries and exits using price labels. This indicator is designed to help you analyse your trades to, for example, find strengths and weaknesses of your Expert Advisor/strategy or even help writing your trading diary by clearly showing your past trades that you want to revisit. To only select those trades that were, for example opened by one specific Expert Advisor, you can select the magic number of those trades that
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W0i7l0l7y12
119
W0i7l0l7y12 2026.06.07 13:44 
 

THANKS

Max
1654
Max 2025.09.27 09:51 
 

not bad but does not update on new period

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2025.01.23 10:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kumskoy
154
kumskoy 2025.01.10 21:55 
 

пока тестирую , замечаний нет

smfayyaz
124
smfayyaz 2024.06.28 14:19 
 

Excellent platform for all queries and need of anyone can think of.

Jim Swerydow
18
Jim Swerydow 2022.08.29 10:22 
 

Didn't like it. Not very flexible. Got Wyatts Pivot points and am very happy with it.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 09:51 
 

Nice work. Will test further.

nikilraja
34
nikilraja 2021.02.12 15:18 
 

I added this indicator using the 1 month rental option to mt4. Unfortunately it crashed my mt4 within a couple hrs (first time it crashed in 3 years) and I had to delete mt4 and reinstall it and redo my templates etc. was a big hassle. not sure why it caused the platform to freeze, despite trying multiple times to close it and reload it. I liked the indicator for the couple hrs that it worked though. If it worked for me I would give it 5 stars. Developers, any insights into this? thx

robertgerg
124
robertgerg 2021.02.02 16:30 
 

Unfortunately the standard pivot is not updating when loading it in a template.

Peter
1128
Peter 2018.03.03 15:01 
 

Simon is a great developer and this is by far my favourite pivot indicator.

I'm quite sophisticated when it comes to pivots and other levels and this can do it all!

I can recommend.

ottovonglen
19
ottovonglen 2018.01.11 15:17 
 

Been using Prof Pivot for some time now. The program offers a full array of Pivot options. I use the 4-hr on 1m charts, also weekly and monthly settings on all charts. Recently I switched to FIBO setting. The Primary Pivot is the same, but support and resistance pivots are based on Fibonacci.

Very versatile indicator, highly recommended.

gb

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