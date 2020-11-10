Multi Pivot Point

pivot points using by many traders and pivot levels most of the times are very helpfull .

this indicator is a custom with internal parameters.

it can show two times pivot (weekly and daily).

you can choose periods total for each time showing pivots.( 1 week , 2 week ,...1day , 2day ,...)

when use weekly and daily pivots , it can show you many support and resistance zones.

if have proposal comment too me for upgrading indicator.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
1 (1)
Indicators
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Pivot Point daily
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a daily pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for daily pivots and show levels at times period H4 , H1 , M30 , M15 ,M 5... .................................also shows levels for 3 last days.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels...............
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Custom farctal
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
...................................................custom fractal............................................... .................................fractal is very help full to find waves and ............................... ...the defult fractal at meta trader dosent have input parameters and cant find any waves.. .............................................this is fractal with input......................................... ................................................for find any waves.......
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Moving average 2period cross
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
hi dear today i write an indicator of crossing 2 moving averages and show a label for the signals of it . .......................you can select the period of movings and the method of moving............... ......................and also method of apply price and see the movings and signals.................. ................also you can turn off showing movings to see just signal labels.......................... ................................................wish the best for you................
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Pivot Point weekly
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
.................................if you need pivot point s levels............................... ............................this is a weekly pivot point level creator........................... ...it is for weekly pivots and show levels at times period d1 , H4 , H1 , M30 ............... .................................also shows levels for 3 last weeks.............................. ................can use it with other indicators and see important levels........
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RSItimesM30D1
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
......................................................................................................................                                                      ............rsi................ ...........................................rsi for times M30 and D1............................................. ...............................almost every one uses rsi at 1 time frame but.............................. ..................................when we have 2times rsi what can see .....
FREE
Averages in histogram
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicators
............................................hi................................................ .........................its a simple indicator of movings ............................ .........................a diffrent show of moving averages.......................... ...............can select period , shift , mode and applied price.................. ............many traders use movings for find market movement................. ...........................it can helpfull for finding trends.......
FREE
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