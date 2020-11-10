Multi Pivot Point
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 10 November 2020
pivot points using by many traders and pivot levels most of the times are very helpfull .
this indicator is a custom with internal parameters.
it can show two times pivot (weekly and daily).
you can choose periods total for each time showing pivots.( 1 week , 2 week ,...1day , 2day ,...)
when use weekly and daily pivots , it can show you many support and resistance zones.
if have proposal comment too me for upgrading indicator.