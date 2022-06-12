TreendLines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 24 February 2026
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and Support and resistance levels in all Timeframe's.
Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.
In Properties it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.
In 'Tendency indicator'' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there is also the Predict line to show you the Future of Price and Signals.
great indicator....thanks