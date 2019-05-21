Double Price Channel

Price channel indicator for a certain number of bars specified in the settings.

Indicator lines represent dynamic support or resistance levels. The upper limit is the price maximum for a certain number of periods, the lower one is the minimum. Unlike moving averages, which are based on close prices, the indicator is not “distracted” by small fluctuations. It will be recalculated only if the boundaries change. If the latter happens, then it is worth seriously thinking about the approach of a new trend. There are strategies in which two indicators with different periods are used on one chart at once. In such cases, the indicator with a shorter period is located inside the second one.

Description of indicator settings: