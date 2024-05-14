Drummer
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 May 2024
- Activations: 5
The leading indicator calculates the most likely places for a trend reversal or stop.
An example of use is shown on the screenshot using the ChainVector trading panel (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49155).
This indicator can be used as a stand-alone trading system or as an additional part of another trading system.
Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter
More products are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
Settings:
- Alert - enable sound alerts;
- Period MA - period of the MA indicator;
- Method - MA method;
- Price type - MA price type;
- arrowSize - The size of the arrow.