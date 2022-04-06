Fractal Channel Breakout MT4

KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel.





According to Bill Williams, an Up-Fractal is a series of "five" consecutive bars with the highest high in the middle and two lower highs on both sides.

And a Down-Fractal is a series of "five" successive bars with the lowest low in the middle and two lower lows on both sides.

A fractal is a point where price has failed to continue and end up making a new high or low. When price breaks these fractal points, it can be a strong indication of a trend continuation or a start of the new trend.