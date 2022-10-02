XFlow4

XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel.

DISPLAYED LINES

  • ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the ROTATE line. The position of the price near the line itself is not stable
  • UPSTREAM - the dotted line above the ROTATE - the center of the upward movement. In an uptrend, the price can move along this line for a very long time.
  • UBOUND - a solid dotted line is the limit of the upward movement. In an uptrend, the price will fluctuate between ROTATE and UBOUND and move along UPSTREAM
  • RESIST - the line is displayed with dots. When the price reaches the RESIST line, it precedes the trend correction.
  • CRISIS is the farthest line, displayed as large dots. The price reaching this level indicates a crisis situation in the market and precedes a reversal

similar to the DOWNSTREAM,LBOUND,SUPPORT lines for a downtrend

INDICATOR  PARAMETERS 

COLOR and COLOR2 are the colors of the displayed lines. To use multiple XFlow indicators on the same chart - set them different colors

SCALE - scaling, by default 1. You can adjust the lines by changing the scale. Scaling is also necessary when quotes are not quite correct (for example, metals and some crypto-currencies), in this case, set the scales 2,5,10, 100.

SYNC is an arbitrary name of the terminal variable. XFlow pointers on different charts but with the same SYNC move synchronously.

USAGE

The general principle is to use the indicator lines to place trading orders and move stop loss/take profit. When SUPPORT/RESIST is reached, make counter-trend trades, and after a rollback from CRISIS, trend trades from the ROTATE line. When averaging, make sure that the average Buy price is below the ROTATE level (when Selling it is higher)

When accompanying a transaction, place the XFlow pointer to the previous trading period. For example, for short-term trading at the beginning of the previous trading day.



Recommended products
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicators
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicators
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicators
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion** The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success. **Indicator Components:** 1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This comp
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
️ SHOGUN Trade  MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176531 We are currently focusing on further product optimization. To gather valuable user feedback, we are offering a limited-time discount in exchange for your review. The Secret of "Loss-Small, Profit-Large" via Market Structure SHOGUN Trade is not a "black box" bot. It is a robust market structure utility that uses Dow Theory to automatically identify swing highs and lows, logically pointing you toward the true direction of the mar
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
Transition to quality
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trading with the Transition to quality indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow appears on the chart pointing up, a buy deal is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing down, open a sell order. That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed according to the reverse scheme, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the opposite direction from your position. For example, you opened a long position (sell), close it when a red arro
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Experts
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every f
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Volatility Signals
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Volatility Signals is a trading system based on the principles of instrument volatility. It includes built-in algorithms for determining market direction and calculates reversal highs and lows on the price chart. It calculates key target levels at the moment a signal appears. When executing a trade, you can always see potential entry, stop-loss, and take-profit targets. The indicator's basic algorithms operate automatically; you only need to adjust the instrument's volatility (the "Volatility Ad
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicators
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Bank Executive
James D Blanks
Indicators
Bank Executive Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own.
Godfather
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
PX Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
PX Trend is a technical indicator that mathematically transforms the price of a currency pair in the form of signaling arrows on the chart, it is used to predict the direction of the market movement. This tool is basic for the interpretation of the parameters of the graphs in technical analysis. PX Trend refers to an arrow indicator Forex - a tool that gives unambiguous signals to buy or sell currencies using arrows. An arrow directed upwards recommends buying, downward - selling. The indicato
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Market Session Pro MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Unique Professional 8 Sniper
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
Unique Professional 8 Snipe r is a  multi-timeframe indicator   that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries. It's a non-repaint   indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met. Alerts and Push Notifications with Entry ,Tp and Sl MT5 Is also available- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002 Best For Prop Firms too Best launch price for first 25 users Grab
Multi TimeFrame Three Line Strike Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
A huge overhaul and improvement on the highly successful Three Line Strike Finder https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60396?source=Site+Profile+Seller This fantastic tool will scan your selected timeframes, and display new three line strike patterns as they appear.  No more having to flip through different timeframes to check if a new three line strike pattern has emerged. The supported timeframes are, the current timeframe, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and Daily, all of which can be
PipFinite Impulse PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.94 (62)
Indicators
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.73 (11)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Buyers of this product also purchase
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
More from author
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
MalteseCross GBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Maltese cross GBP   Универсальный инструмент для определения трендов, флетов и торговли по графическим паттернам. Объединяет техники Гана, Эллиота, Мюррея. Просто разместите его на графике и он покажет направление и скорость движения цены, выделит разворотные моменты. Maltese cross поможет точно определять узловые моменты в истории, планировать торговые действия и сопровождать открытые сделки.  Эта бесплатная демонстрационная версия MalteseCross ограничена GBPUSD и кроссами GBP. Никаких прочих о
FREE
XFlow CHF
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. This is a demo version limited to CHF currency pairs. Designed to familiarize you with the interactive use of XFlow DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE
FREE
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
SyncHistorySQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults   true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
DayRate EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  This   version   is   intended   for
FREE
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A   service   to   keep   the   SQLite   database up   to   date .   Fast   real -t ime   operation .   Saves   open   positions   and   orders ,   current   quotes ,   and   trading   history .   Take   advantage   of   SQLite 's   capabilities   for   intermediate   data   storage ,   analytics ,   and   integration   of the   MetaTrader   platform .   Save   all   your   data   in   one   place .   Use   the   saved   data   in   SQL   analytical   queries ,   from   Python   and   other   la
FREE
IntradayMagicGBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
IntradayMagic прогнозирует характер ATR и тиковых объёмов на 1 сутки вперёд. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не отстаёт. Используя Intraday Magic вы можете значительно повысить качество торговли и избежать излишних рисков. По его показаниям можно детектировать кризисные состояния рынка и моменты разворота тренда, уточнять моменты и направления входов. Это бесплатная ознакомительная версия ограничена символами (парами) включающими GBP. Никаких иных ограничений нет. Для других пар вы можете исполь
FREE
Another Relation
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
SMArrows
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Reliable SMA reversal signals. No repainting. Simple settings. Suitable for binary options. Made for maximum traders' convenience. The indicator performs a complex analysis of a price movement relative to SMA and displays the array which is to be most probably followed by a price impulse and SMA reversal. Internal sorting mechanisms sort out definitely late, unreliable or inefficient entries. Options SMA_PERIOD - considered SMA period should be no less than 24, the default is 44 SMA_APPLIED - S
SpeedChan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
SpeedChan Leading indicator. Marks in the future two price channels - if the price comes into the channel, then the quote changes with the speed specified in the parameters. In these areas, price reversals are most likely. Two price channels are displayed - one on top, showing the growth rate; the second one - below, shows the speed of the fall. Channels are displayed as a solid center line and two borders drawn with a dotted line. In many cases, the area between the channels is not important fo
Intraday Magic
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
Maltese cross
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Inguz 4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Bright Road MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn . It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style. The indicator is displayed immediately at a candlestick open as two lines: ROAD - smoothed movement. It is drawn as a solid orange line BRIGHT - trend
Another Symbol MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
AnotherSymbol displays the relative movement of another symbol on the current chart as candlesticks, High/Low or Close lines. The plotted chart is aligned to the selected Moving Average and scaled by the standard deviation. When sing this data representation the trader should focus not on the absolute values, but on the behavior of the price relative to the Bollinger bands. Another Symbol provides additional opportunities in the pair strategies and cross rates trading. Main Parameters SYMBOL -
Prima MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Price Reversion Indicator based on MA shows trend reversals. The indicator algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the opening of a bar and are not redrawn. Prima analyzes the relative movement of two moving averages (fast and slow) with respect to the price, and determines the moments when the next movement will cause the reversal of the two MAs with a high probability. These points are ma
Intraday Magic MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
MartinGame 5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them. Rules of the game All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed ta
Variativity
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator evaluates the degree of price variability and identifies the components leading to growth and fall. Using Variability, you can determine the places where the movement changes, successful moments for trading on the trend or against the trend. Accompany open transactions. DISPLAY The indicator displays 3 lines: VARIABILITY - a thin gray line. Total price variability. The growth of the line indicates an increase in market activity. The decline shows the possibility of counter-trend tr
AutoGan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Use the opportunities of the MACD with maximum efficiency. Choose the price, filters and averaging method, all possible parameters. A unique feature of "MACD by MK"is the amplified signal line. The bends of the indicator have color designations and are additionally reflected on the main chart. By correlating them and the initial price, make your trading more qualitative. For ease of use, a neat ZigZag has been added A remarkable property of "MACD by MK" is the detection of motion attenuation.
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Ing
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
SyncDB
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A service to keep the SQLite database up to date . Fast real - time operation . Saves open positions and orders , current quotes , and trading history . Take advantage of SQLite 's capabilities for intermediate data storage , analytics , and integration of the MetaTrader platform . Save all your data in one place . Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries , from Python and other languages , to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader Parameters SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review