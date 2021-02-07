Support and Resistance Balanced Entry

Balanced Entry by VArmadA

A simple yet powerful fractal based Support/Resistance Indicator



Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry.

How It Works:



Arrows indicate reversed support/resistence. Up arrow means long - down arrown indicates a short trade.





Instructions:

- IndicatorLong/IndicatorShort: Choose the colors for the given indicator arrows

- Show Resistence Levels: Visualize the resistence levels that are used to determine the entry signal

- Show Support Levels: Visualize the supportlevels that are used to determine the entry signal





Disclaimer:

Use this indicator as decision support and do not enter trades purely on the signal. Depending on Volume and other factors the signals might be misleading.

