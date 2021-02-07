Support and Resistance Balanced Entry
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 February 2021
Balanced Entry by VArmadA
A simple yet powerful fractal based Support/Resistance Indicator
Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry.
How It Works:
Arrows indicate reversed support/resistence. Up arrow means long - down arrown indicates a short trade.
Instructions:
- IndicatorLong/IndicatorShort: Choose the colors for the given indicator arrows
- Show Resistence Levels: Visualize the resistence levels that are used to determine the entry signal
- Show Support Levels: Visualize the supportlevels that are used to determine the entry signal
Disclaimer:
Use this indicator as decision support and do not enter trades purely on the signal. Depending on Volume and other factors the signals might be misleading.
Hi Viktor I tested it on 1 minute chart, it repaints. In my view if it does not repaint on 1 hour time frame then it should not repaint on one minute time frame because the underlying logic does not change. If you can make it non-repainting for one minute chart then I am ready to pay for it.