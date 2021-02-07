Support and Resistance Balanced Entry

Balanced Entry by VArmadA

A simple yet powerful fractal based Support/Resistance Indicator

Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry.


How It Works:

Arrows indicate reversed support/resistence. Up arrow means long - down arrown indicates a short trade.


Instructions:

- IndicatorLong/IndicatorShort: Choose the colors for the given indicator arrows

- Show Resistence Levels: Visualize the resistence levels that are used to determine the entry signal

- Show Support Levels: Visualize the supportlevels that are used to determine the entry signal


Disclaimer:

Use this indicator as decision support and do not enter trades purely on the signal. Depending on Volume and other factors the signals might be misleading.

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Viktor Pekar
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White Crow Indicator by VArmadA A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns. Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher. Instructions: - Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to su
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White Crows MT4
Viktor Pekar
5 (1)
Indicators
White Crow Indicator by VArmadA A simple yet powerful  candle analysis based indicator using the White Soldiers & Crow patterns. Works with timeframes 1H and higher and tested on all major pairs. Pay attention to the signal: An arrow indicating a long or short entry. How It Works: Arrows indicate a ongoing trend. After multiple bullish or bearish candles in a row the chances for another candle towards that trend is higher. Instructions: - Crow Count: Set the number of candles that need to s
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135137 2021.12.18 23:05 
 

Hi Viktor I tested it on 1 minute chart, it repaints. In my view if it does not repaint on 1 hour time frame then it should not repaint on one minute time frame because the underlying logic does not change. If you can make it non-repainting for one minute chart then I am ready to pay for it.

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