Scroll Manager

Hello !

If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled

If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts

Of course, you can turn this feature on or off

All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings

You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time

1: Coordinated based on time

That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back

2: scroll in the form of number of candles

That is, 1 candle one hour backward, 1 candle minute backward

Video Scroll Manager
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Mohammad Badere
Indicators
Hello ! If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts Of course, you can turn this feature on or off All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time 1: Coordinated based on time That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back 2: scroll in the form of number of candles That i
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