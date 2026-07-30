Volatility Signals
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Volatility Signals is a trading system based on the principles of instrument volatility.
It includes built-in algorithms for determining market direction and calculates reversal highs and lows on the price chart.
It calculates key target levels at the moment a signal appears. When executing a trade, you can always see potential entry, stop-loss, and take-profit targets.
The indicator's basic algorithms operate automatically; you only need to adjust the instrument's volatility (the "Volatility Adjustment" parameter, adjustable from 1 to 1000).
Signal arrows appear at the opening of a candle, without delay.
During operation, the indicator can adjust signals if they don't go as planned, and in some cases, the signal may disappear.
Green arrows for "SELL" signals, blue arrows for "BUY" signals.
The "Volatility Adjustment" parameter should be adjusted when selecting a trading instrument.
For major currencies: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and others: 1-5
For Gold: 250-500
It includes built-in algorithms for determining market direction and calculates reversal highs and lows on the price chart.
It calculates key target levels at the moment a signal appears. When executing a trade, you can always see potential entry, stop-loss, and take-profit targets.
The indicator's basic algorithms operate automatically; you only need to adjust the instrument's volatility (the "Volatility Adjustment" parameter, adjustable from 1 to 1000).
Signal arrows appear at the opening of a candle, without delay.
During operation, the indicator can adjust signals if they don't go as planned, and in some cases, the signal may disappear.
Green arrows for "SELL" signals, blue arrows for "BUY" signals.
- The indicator adapts to any selected instrument.
- Alerts for signal arrows.
- There is no repainting; signal cancellation is possible only in some cases.
- TP target levels for 3 options and SL, with a variable risk level.
- Best suited for M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 timeframes.
The "Volatility Adjustment" parameter should be adjusted when selecting a trading instrument.
For major currencies: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and others: 1-5
For Gold: 250-500