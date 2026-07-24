Sweep Protocol MT4

Sweep Protocol MT5 WI CAPITAL 5 (1) Indicators

SWEEP PROTOCOL — Trade the distribution, not the noise. There is no equivalent on the marketplace for liquidity sweep trading. The market does not break a high or a low by accident. It goes hunting the orders resting there — and then it turns around. SWEEP PROTOCOL shows you that turn, live, on your chart. The indicator is easy to use. Attach it to any chart and it does the rest: it maps the levels smart money actually targets, waits for the sweep, and only then marks the reversal. No predicti