Gap
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 19 June 2021
Gap indicator (pattern #23) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- GapSize - minimum gap size in points
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear at the opening of a new bar based on analysis of formed bars and do not disappear.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars.
