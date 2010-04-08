Ska ZigZag BuySell

Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free.

NOTE: Indicator is highly recommended for Fundamental (News) Trading.  

HOW TO USE:

  • Sell Signal; Place a sell trade when the indicator draw a down arrow on top of the candlestick high
  • Buy Signal; Place a buy trade when the indicator draw an up arrow below the candlestick low

COMBINATION:

For an additional indicator, use Stochastic indicator. [Get the settings below].

K Period=10

D Period=3

Slowing=3

PAIRS:

This indicator was tested to all major and minor currency pairs. It was also tested in indices, commodities, indexes and futures. To trade successfully using this indicator We recommend that you only trade best trending major pairs.

For more info and inquiries kindly send me an email:

nodoubtfreedomtrades@gmail.com   

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyFPq6boFj0xum0TWyn1JBg/videos

