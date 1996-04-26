Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4

  • Indicators
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 1.60
  • Activations: 10
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4

Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control.

Every successful trader knows one simple truth:

Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why.

Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure.

Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 was created to solve this problem by giving traders a clear visual understanding of market participation. Instead of relying solely on price movement, the indicator analyzes volume behavior to help identify whether buyers or sellers are dominating the market.

The result is greater confidence, better trade confirmation, and smarter trading decisions.

Discover the Real Force Behind Every Price Move

Markets are driven by the constant battle between buyers and sellers.

Sometimes price rises because buyers are aggressively entering the market.

Sometimes price falls because sellers completely dominate.

Other times, price moves without meaningful participation, creating false breakouts and low-quality trading opportunities.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you distinguish between these situations by revealing the true strength behind every move.

Instead of chasing every candle, you can focus on trades supported by real market activity.

Smart Volume Dominance Technology

The indicator continuously analyzes current trading volume and compares it with historical market behavior.

Using intelligent dominance calculations, it determines whether the market is currently experiencing:

  • Strong Buyer Dominance

  • Strong Seller Dominance

  • Balanced Market Conditions

This provides traders with valuable confirmation before entering or exiting trades.

Intelligent Trading Signals

The optional signal system alerts traders when significant volume dominance conditions appear.

Rather than flooding the chart with unnecessary signals, the indicator is designed to identify meaningful market situations where buying or selling pressure becomes clearly dominant.

This helps traders stay focused on quality opportunities instead of quantity.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

A clean, modern dashboard displays essential market information directly on your chart.

Everything is organized for quick decision-making without distracting from price action.

Simple.

Professional.

Easy to understand.

Powerful Alert System

Never miss important market developments.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 supports multiple alert options including:

• Popup Alerts

• Sound Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Email Alerts

Receive instant notifications whenever important volume dominance conditions are detected.

Works Across Multiple Markets

The indicator is suitable for nearly every MT4 trading instrument, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • CFDs

  • Cryptocurrencies (Broker Dependent)

It is also compatible with multiple timeframes, making it useful for both short-term and long-term traders.

Who Can Benefit Most?

Scalpers

Capture short-term momentum backed by strong buying or selling pressure.

Intraday Traders

Filter out weak market movements and improve trade quality.

Swing Traders

Confirm trend continuation and potential reversals using volume strength.

Price Action Traders

Combine volume dominance with support, resistance, candlestick patterns, and market structure.

Trend Traders

Stay aligned with the strongest market participants.

Smart Money Traders

Use volume confirmation alongside institutional trading concepts.

Beginner Traders

Gain a better understanding of market participation through a simple and intuitive interface.

Key Features

✔ Advanced Volume Dominance Analysis

✔ Buyer vs Seller Pressure Detection

✔ Intelligent Market Confirmation

✔ Real-Time Dashboard

✔ Smart Trading Signals

✔ Multi-Level Alert System

✔ Clean & User-Friendly Interface

✔ Lightweight Performance

✔ Fully Customizable Settings

✔ Multiple Timeframe Support

✔ Suitable for All MT4 Markets

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Trading Tool

Why Traders Love Volume Confirmation

Price alone does not always tell the complete story.

A breakout without strong volume often fails.

A trend supported by increasing buyer dominance has a much higher probability of continuing.

Likewise, growing seller pressure can provide early confirmation of bearish momentum before it becomes obvious to the crowd.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 gives traders an additional layer of confirmation that helps eliminate emotional trading and improves decision-making.

Recommended Trading Process

  1. Identify the market trend.

  2. Monitor current buyer and seller dominance.

  3. Wait for strong volume confirmation.

  4. Combine the signal with your existing strategy.

  5. Execute trades only when price action and volume work together.

This disciplined approach helps traders improve consistency while reducing unnecessary trades.

Why Choose Volume Dominance Indicator MT4?

Successful traders don't trade every market movement.

They trade the movements that matter.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you identify those opportunities by revealing the hidden battle between buyers and sellers.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or other MT4 markets, this indicator provides valuable confirmation that can strengthen your existing strategy without making your charts complicated.

It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and probability over emotion and guesswork.

Important Information

  • No indicator can guarantee winning trades or predict the market with 100% accuracy.

  • Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 is designed as a professional trading support tool.

  • For the best performance, combine it with proper risk management and your preferred trading strategy.

  • Always test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Trade Smarter with Volume Confirmation

The market constantly reveals clues about who is in control.

Most traders only watch the candles.

Professional traders watch the participation behind those candles.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you see that hidden strength, allowing you to filter weaker setups, confirm stronger trends, and trade with greater confidence.

Read the Volume.
Understand the Dominance.
Trade with Confidence.


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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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