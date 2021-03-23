Scalping Sakurai PRO

5
Extended version of the indicator of the same name. Optimized work order. Added settings to the indicator menu for finding accurate signals. There are separate settings for Buy and Sell.

Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is the possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends signals to digital buffers, which makes it possible to create automated trading systems based on it.


Reviews 1
YUN CHOI
559
YUN CHOI 2021.06.15 10:26 
 

The signal has high accuracy. I like it very much to test it in the demo. Thank you for a good indi at an affordable price.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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YUN CHOI
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YUN CHOI 2021.06.15 10:26 
 

The signal has high accuracy. I like it very much to test it in the demo. Thank you for a good indi at an affordable price.

Volodymyr Zubov
3852
Reply from developer Volodymyr Zubov 2024.12.19 19:14
Thank you for your feedback
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