Scalping Sakurai PRO

Extended version of the indicator of the same name. Optimized work order. Added settings to the indicator menu for finding accurate signals. There are separate settings for Buy and Sell.





Scalper indicator designed for accurate entry into trade transactions. Designed for intraday and medium-term trading on any instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. There is the possibility of visual and sound notification of the appearance of a signal to enter. The indicator also sends signals to digital buffers, which makes it possible to create automated trading systems based on it.



