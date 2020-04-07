The Tarantulas expert Advisor is a night scalper and a robot for position trading at the same time.





Thanks to deep settings, this expert Advisor becomes an indispensable assistant in trading.





On the basis of this EA, you can implement dozens or even hundreds of profitable strategies.





Smart position tracking and time trading functions are enabled.





Trading is performed on pullbacks from overbought and oversold zones on trend changes.





The trend is determined using the author's "Providec Trend" algorithm. Parameters: TakeProfit –Take profit in points;

Slippage – Slippage;

Magic – Magic number;

Lot – Lot;

Distence - Distance;

Multipler – Multiplier;

Smart stop Mode – Smart position tracking;

Smart stop – Stop Loss;

Smart step stop – Stop shift ;

Razgon – comment ;

Razgonmode – Dynamic lot ;

Risk – Risk coefficient;

Trend indicator – The timeframe for which the trend analysis ;

Bolinger – комментарий;

Bolinger_Time – Таймфрейм Болинжера 1 ;

Bolinger_Period – ;

Bolinger_Deviation – ;

Bolinger_Shift – ;

Bolinger_Time_1 – Таймфрейм Болинжера 2;

Bolinger_Period_1 – ;

Bolinger_Deviation_1 – ;

Bolinger_Shift_1 – ;

Timer – comment ;

Start_time – Time to start trading;

End_time – The end of the trade; If you need the adviser to trade constantly put "00:00" and "23: 59" respectively. I can say that this robot is suitable for people who have an understanding of trading and are responsible for setting up. In the process of optimizing the bot, many different profitable solutions were found. Remember that the expert Advisor uses martingale, but you can disable it by simply setting the "Distance" parameter more than "Smart stop" when the trailing is enabled. The martingale strategy itself is relevant if you follow the rules for working with dangerous expert advisors. You need to constantly withdraw profits. Below are screenshots of testing on different currency pairs, with different strategies. I will be happy to answer all your questions. Good trading!





