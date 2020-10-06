"Forex Pirate" - conqueror of the top Pamm ratings and Copy services. Thanks to the author's strategy based on rebounds from overbought oversold levels and measuring the correction impulse, the expert Advisor shows excellent results on most instruments. The expert Advisor can also be used for conservative long-term trading with small drawdowns, as well as for dizzying fast overclocks of hundreds of thousands of percent over fairly short time intervals.





Main:





"TakeProfit" - The number of points to close a trade with a profit





"StopLoss" - The number of points to close a trade with a loss





"Slippage" - Slippage





"Magic" - adviser ID





"Lot"- the amount of the transaction





Dynamic lot settings:





"Dynamic" - enables/disables dynamic calculation of the transaction volume





"Risk" - risk coefficient.





Block, Martin Gale, a classic. Only one trade can be opened at a time, for each direction. In case of loss, the next trade will be with a volume multiplier.





"Martin" - enables/disables the martingale





"Multiplier Martin" - lot multiplier





The Forex Pirate expert Advisor can also build grids.





"Setka" - enables/disables the grid





"Distance Setka" - distance between orders in the grid





"Multiplier Setka" - Multiplier





Not without the presence of a Trawl in the adviser, of course. If desired, you can enable it if you do not use the Grid.





"Smart stop" - StopLoss





"Smart_step_stop" - thrall Step





There is a function of trading on time. If 00:00 and 23:59 are set as the default, it is disabled.





"Start" - trading start Time





"End" - End of trading





The pause between trades is necessary so that when we receive one signal, we only trade it once.





"Pause_orders" - enables/disables the pause between orders





"Pause" - pause time in minutes





The timer of transactions is necessary for those who disperse a small Deposit. When this function is enabled, the expert Advisor will stop trading when the specified number of orders is closed.





"Timer_orders" - Enables/disables the transaction timer





"TotalOrderClose" - The number of orders to stop the EA after.





"IndicatorClose" - closes all trades on the instrument based on indicator readings .





Money Management at a fixed volume





$ 100 - 0.01 high risk.





$ 1000 - 0.01 average risk.





$ 10,000 - 0.01 minimum risk.





Money Management for a dynamic lot.





Extreme - Risk = 10;





High risk - Risk = 1;





Average risk - Risk = 0.1.





Minimum risk - Risk = 0.01;









The recommended minimum Deposit for the EA is$ 100 or$1(100 cent) on a cent account.





The default setting is optimized for EURUSD.