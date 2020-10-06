Forex Pirate
- Experts
- Dmitriy Prigodich
- Version: 1.0
Opera con cuenta de Centavos, ten cuidado ya que hace martíngala. No me gusta la martíngala en forex. Tarde o temprano en un movimiento fuerte te quema la cuenta. Saludos
tarde o temprano liquida la cuenta, no es bueno.
Does not deliver what promises, Just broke the demo account
просто не работает стоял советник 3 дня - ни одной сделки не открыл. Так сегодня 04.08.2023 год. открыл одну сделку ноя закрыл ее думал что по ошибке открыл я. сделал Бот олдну сделку уже в плюс. НО лот большой конечно.ПЕреставил на 2 звезды. удобство и надежность. Стоит дальше бот ждем плюсов.
Добавляю робот рабочий ставлю 5 звезд.
Не работает
Very Good and Best to use. Make a good profit if u made some proper setting. in simple this is a good EA to run for short time period like M5 and M15 to gain profit quickly
How can this expert be left without updates...I can help with the development
อีเอดีทำกำไรเรื่อยๆ m1
Not a bad grid advisor